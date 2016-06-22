Gawker achieves the impossible: sympathy for Slipknot.

It must be frustrating for Corey Taylor that his metal band is the third most popular punchline in music, after Nickelback and Creed (especially since half of the time people invoke Slipknot, they probably mean Limp Bizkit). But the author of a book titled You’re Making Me Hate You: A Cantankerous Look at the Common Misconception That Humans Have Any Common Sense Left must have thick skin, and anyway he’s rich.

But Gawker is the world’s leading practitioner of getting under rich people’s skin (see: the tag team of Terry Gene Bollea and Peter Thiel), and senior writer Sam Biddle accomplished exactly that in a story Tuesday about a disturbing video from a recent Donald Trump rally:

You’re looking at the face of resurgent mainstream white hatred in the United States—it listens to Slipknot, daydreams about appearing on an MMA-based reality competition show, smells like cocktail made of Mountain Dew, cough syrup, and creatine, and thinks anyone who appears to be Mexican should “BUILD THAT FUCKIN’ WALL... FOR ME!”

Taylor, who has alienated fans by declaring his hate for Trump, rightly took issue with the allegation that Slipknot is the soundtrack for white hatred.