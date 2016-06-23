Because Viv and her fellow digital assistants are female, their usage adds to the store of cultural knowledge about who women are and what women do. Every time you say, “Viv, order me a turkey club” or “Viv, get me an Uber,” the association between “woman” and “assistant” is strengthened. According to Calvin Lai, a Harvard University post-doc who studies unconscious bias, the associations we harbor depend on the number of times we are exposed to them. As these A.I. assistants improve and become more popular, the number of times we’re exposed to the association between “woman” and “assistant” increases.

The real-world consequences of these stereotypes is well-documented: Research has shown that people tend to prefer women as supporters and men as leaders. A study of engineering undergraduates at the University of Michigan found that when students presented work, the men tended to present the material and the women tended to play the role of “supporter of the male expert.” In another study, when people were shown identical resumes with either male or female names for a lab manager position, they rated the male candidate significantly more competent and hirable. A third study found that saleswomen earned less than salesmen in part because they’d been denied support staff—why would a supporter need a supporter, after all?

While “descriptive stereotypes” lead to women not being perceived as suitable for leadership positions, stereotypes can be prescriptive, too: Women are expected to conform to the stereotype of being a supporter or helper, and rejected or punished for failing to do so. Linguist Kieran Snyder’s study of performance reviews in tech companies showed that women are routinely criticized for having personality traits that don’t conform to feminine stereotypes. Women, but not men, were consistently docked for being “abrasive” and not “letting others shine.” In other words, they were punished for not being good helpers and supporters.

In a study by New York University psychologist Madeline Heinemann, a woman who stayed late to help a colleague was rated less favorably than a man who stayed to help—but penalized more when she declined to stay to help. Indeed, because women are expected to be helpers, they don’t actually accrue any reward for doing it—they’re simply living up to the expectation. But if they decline to help, they are seen as selfish. Women are aware of this expectation, too: In a study of medical residents, a female medical resident reported that when leading others, “The most important thing is that when I ask for things they should not sound like orders.”

Ultimately, the more our culture teaches us to associate women with assistants, the more real women will be seen as assistants, and penalized for not being assistant-like. At this moment in culture, when more and more attention is being paid to women’s roles in the workplace, it’s essential to pay attention to our cultural inputs, too. Let’s eschew the false choice between male and female voices. If these A.I. assistants are meant to lead us into the future, why not transcend gender entirely— perhaps a voice could be ambiguously gendered, or shift between genders? At the very least, the default settings for these assistants should not always be women. Change Viv to Victor, and maybe one fewer woman will be asked to be the next meeting’s designated note-taker.