Affirmative action lives!

The Supreme Court today upheld the affirmative action program at the University of Texas, ruling that it is constitutional to admit some students on the basis of their race.

Four justices, including, crucially, Anthony Kennedy, voted to uphold; the three conservative justices dissented; and Elena Kagan recused herself, presumably because of the work she did on the case as President Obama’s solicitor general. Kagan’s recusal underscored the other crucial factor: Antonin Scalia’s absence, depriving the conservative wing with what would have been a tying vote.

The case, Fisher v. University of Texas, has been kicking around for years. The original plaintiff, Abigail Fisher, was rejected from the university and said the program discriminated against white people like her. In 2013, the Court essentially punted. The case returned after another round in the lower courts, and there were fears that the Roberts Court would use the opportunity to gut affirmative action.