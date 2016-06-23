Just what CNN needs: more Trump apologists on air.

Politico reports that CNN is hiring Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who will presumably join Jeffrey Lord as the network’s principal defenders of Trump in roundtable discussions. Lewandowski has a way of dividing news organizations—his manhandling of Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields led to a schism within the right-wing news site. He already has a history with CNN’s Noah Gray; at a Trump event, Lewandowski reportedly told Trump’s press secretary Hope Hicks: “Tell Noah, get back in the pen or he’s fucking blacklisted.” Sounds like another stellar hire by CNN.