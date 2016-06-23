You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Just what CNN needs: more Trump apologists on air.

Al Drago/Getty Images

Politico reports that CNN is hiring Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who will presumably join Jeffrey Lord as the network’s principal defenders of Trump in roundtable discussions. Lewandowski has a way of dividing news organizations—his manhandling of Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields led to a schism within the right-wing news site. He already has a history with CNN’s Noah Gray; at a Trump event, Lewandowski reportedly told Trump’s press secretary Hope Hicks: “Tell Noah, get back in the pen or he’s fucking blacklisted.” Sounds like another stellar hire by CNN.

Harrison Stetler

Harrison Stetler is a freelance journalist and teacher based in Paris.

Read More:
Politics, Election 2016, Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski