It’s easy to dismiss the sit-in launched by House Democrats this week as nothing more than political theater. After all, the two gun control measures they are pushing have no chance of passage, and one of them—relying on the flawed terrorist watchlist to prevent gun-buying—is an assault on civil liberties. Yet calling the protest a stunt misses the larger point, which is that Democrats are on the offensive on guns and clearly think this is a winning issue against the Republicans. After all, party leaders don’t condone political theater on issues in which they think the public is against them.

This is one reason why mainstream Republicans were so aghast at Ted Cruz and the Tea Party brigade for shutting down the government in 2013. In contrast, Democrats were united in their efforts, led by representatives John Lewis and Katherine Clark, to break protocol to call attention to the gun control issue. This is a marked change from a long period in which Democrats were on the defensive on guns—a period stretching from the triumph of the Republicans in Congress in 1994 to the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012. For nearly two decades the Democrats have been in retreat on gun control, and now they consider it a key part of the party’s agenda. What changed?

In the 1990s, Bill Clinton had shrewdly folded in gun control with a tough-on-crime agenda, which helped him win the presidency in 1992 and pass the Federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994. But politically Clinton was vulnerable on these issues because his coalition—and indeed his very political raison d’être—was based on an appeal to working class whites, especially in rural areas and in the South. The stunning loss of Congress in 1994 was partly blamed on an anti–gun control backlash.

That was certainly Al Gore’s view in 2000, when he deliberately avoided gun control for fear of alienating conservative Democrats in key swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania. As Noam Scheiber noted in The New Republic in 2001, “Since these areas were chock-full of gun-toting union members, Team Gore decided that gun control would hurt the vice president in the states he needed most.” Hillary Clinton followed in Gore’s footsteps in 2008, so much so that her rival Barack Obama mocked her by saying, “She is running around talking about how this is an insult to sportsman, how she values the Second Amendment. She’s talking like she’s Annie Oakley.”