News that Donald Trump had raised a paltry $3 million since he became the presumptive Republican nominee in early May—and now has less money in his campaign bank than Ben Carson—has had Democrats rejoicing over the past few days. Their excitement was only heightened on Tuesday when Trump shot an email off, targeted at small donors, promising to match any contribution to his campaign between $1 and $2,700 that they made in the next two days.

“This is the first fundraising email I have ever sent on behalf of my campaign,” the mass email bellowed. “That’s right. The FIRST ONE.” (It wasn’t quite the first one.) “And I’m going to help make it the most successful introductory fundraising email in modern political history by personally matching every dollar that comes in WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS, up to $2 million!”

Democrats greeted the letter, quite reasonably, as a sign of Trump’s growing desperation. But it could mean something else entirely: that Trump has finally resigned himself to doing what he should have done from the start of his campaign, and turn his ardent middle-class support into a jackpot of small donations.

That said, some of his most loyal fans may still think twice before sending money to a politician who, just a few months ago, was promising to “self-fund” his campaign. Now, however, Trump has little choice but to beg. Charles Spies, a prominent Republican election lawyer who has advised super PACs from Mitt Romney’s Restore Our Future in 2012 to Jeb Bush’s Right to Rise in 2016, estimates that Trump needs at least $500 million to run a barebones campaign against Clinton. He’ll have trouble drumming that up from the usual suspects. Donors like Kansas industrialists Charles and David Koch are sitting out the presidential race, as is hedge fund manager Paul Singer. Moreover, the constellation of Trump super PACs are in disarray, according to Politico.