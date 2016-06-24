Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote for Hillary. He’s also still running for president.

During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sanders said that yes, he will vote for Clinton in November. “I’m going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump,” he continued.

While it sounds like he’s accepted the fact that he will not be the nominee (“I’m pretty good at arithmetic,” he quipped), he does not have plans to withdraw from the race. He reiterated that his main objective right now is to continue to push the Democratic Party towards his key goals, and to motivate more people to get involved in Democratic politics.

“Wouldn’t I want to fight to make sure that we have the best platform that we possibly can?” he said.