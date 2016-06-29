As of this Friday, we are halfway through 2016. As usual, most of the year’s prestige movies aren’t out yet, but that doesn’t mean that the past six months didn’t have some terrific films. Here’s our Top 12, with six from each of us. These are in alphabetical order: We don’t start ranking the top 10 until the end of the year, but if you’ve missed any of these so far, you have six months to catch up.

Will Leitch

Everybody Wants Some!!

Richard Linklater’s follow-up to Boyhood is decidedly less ambitious—a bunch of 1980s baseball bros are hangin’ out, trying to pick up chicks and have a good ole time—but what it lacks in audaciousness it more than makes up for in sheer, compulsive likability. Dubbed by Linklater as a “spiritual” successor to Dazed and Confused, that’s actually just it: It really does feel like it captures the era and its particular fun-time vibe, an illusory oasis where, at one college in Texas, the outside world doesn’t exist. For all the frat-boy antics, the gang in Everybody Wants Some!! has the same good heart as its director. You’ll want to hang out with these guys for hours.

The Lobster

Yorgos Lanthimos’ loony-bin dystopia is hilarious and dark and contains images so upsetting and deadpan you’ll fight not to look away. It’s not a bad little love story either. Lanthimos’ film about a society much like ours, in which single people are given 45 days to couple up or end up transformed into an animal of their choosing, might not have a ton of new things to say about love, but it finds all sorts of new ways to say them. The film is scrupulous, almost pathological, in its insistence of following its own rules to their own logical extensions, damn the consequences. The last shot of the film is nihilist and mysterious and really quite horrifying, but also maybe hopeful and definitely hilarious. This movie is like no other you have ever seen, or will see again.

Louder Than Bombs

Joachim Trier makes movies that feel like a novel, but never forget they’re movies. Fresh off his fantastic Olso, August 31st, Trier’s English-language debut might be just as good. It revolves around a family whose matriarch (Isabelle Huppert) has died (or killed herself?) in a car accident, and how her absence only accentuates her elusiveness, and her loved ones’ confusion, in her wake. Her husband (Gabriel Byrne, in the best performance he’s ever given) walks around in a fog trying to keep his family, and himself, together; her older son (Jesse Eisenberg) struggles with similarities to his mom and his fear about being a new father; and her younger son (Devin Druid) tries to balance all this with the regular horrors of being a teenager. Structurally elaborate without ever once looking like it’s showing off, Louder Than Bombs is devastating in its details, warm-hearted but never compromising and, more than anything, relentlessly sympathetic to everything it touches. Trier might the most underrated, under-appreciated filmmaker in the world.