Steven Spielberg, for all his weaknesses as a filmmaker—a treacly obsession with childhood, a tendency to end his movies three or four times, a total unwillingness to deal with, or even acknowledge, human sexuality—has never failed to entertain. He’s like a baseball player you can shake out of bed in the dead of winter who will still hit a line drive even though he’s half-asleep. His natural talents as a filmmaker are so overwhelming that he’s incapable of producing a movie that’s not compulsively watchable, even when it’s terrible.

Which is why it’s so baffling—and, frankly, a little worrisome—that his newest movie, The BFG, is such a mess, from start to finish. I don’t remember a Spielberg film that felt so unmoored, that floated so astray from its audience. Spielberg has made failures before—Nuke the Fridge!—but I’ve never seen him so lost. It’s like he forgot how to make a movie entirely.

The BFG is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s famous book. The screenplay was written by the late Melissa Mathison, who wrote the script for E.T. But not even these illustrious influences can stop the movie from hitting one clanging note after another. We meet Sophie (played by Ruby Barnhill, who is adorable but asked to do far too much), an orphan who one day is taken from her bedroom by the Big Friendly Giant (a motion-captured Mark Rylance). He takes her to the land of the giants, where he makes stew and protects her from the nasty giants who want to eat her, and who torment him. Then there is some sort of conflict with the nasty giants, then the Queen of England gets involved, then the Queen and Sophie and the BFG have to team up to defeat the nasty giants, but the movie never really riles itself up into any sort of plot momentum. Instead, it lollygags, dwelling too long on its lush 3-D images and the intricate details in the BFG’s CGI face.

It’s difficult to get invested in what’s going on because Spielberg never seems all that invested himself. This is a filmmaker who often cares too much about what’s happening in his movies, who grips them so tight and intrudes on them so flagrantly that, at their worst, they can feel inorganic and stilted. But here, he is just idle. He seems to be watching his own movie go by.