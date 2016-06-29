Martha Coakley PTSD shouldn’t spook Democrats out of supporting Elizabeth Warren for VP.

The most common—and to my mind the strongest—counterpoint to my piece arguing Elizabeth Warren would be a better, safer running mate for Hillary Clinton than Tim Kaine is one that stems from Coakley’s 2010 loss to Scott Brown. While we know to a certainty that a Democrat would replace Vice President Kaine in the Senate, Democrats would have to make their peace, for at least a brief interlude, with a Republican holding Vice President Warren’s seat as an interim senator. They would then have to run the far more consequential risk that said Republican would win the subsequent special election, and hold the seat for another couple years. Scott Brown all over again.

This is a very serious objection, and I more or less outsourced my rebuttal to Harry Reid, who is far more heavily invested in returning Democrats to the majority in the Senate than I am, and far more attuned to Democratic political realities than I am, and yet isn’t worried about a Coakley-Brown redux.

But this isn’t an argument from authority. There are very good reasons not to worry Democrats will blow this Senate seat again, and I find them persuasive.