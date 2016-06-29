Under any circumstances, but particularly for a candidate like Clinton who is operating from a position of strength over a badly weakened Republican Party, a presidential nominee should pick a running mate who fills some administrative need; who can assume functions of the office in the event that the president for any reason no longer can; and who ideally embodies a worthy vision of the party’s future.

This is more or less the thinking both George W. Bush and Barack Obama adopted when they picked their running mates. Bush didn’t know anything about federal policy, or the federal bureaucracy, so he picked Dick Cheney, an old Republican hand, and a movement conservative who had deep experience in both political branches of government. Obama had few relationships on Capitol Hill, so he chose Joe Biden, a running mate who could stand in for him as a legislative negotiator in a pinch. And both Cheney and Biden, to differing effect, were deployed to fill the needs for which they were recruited.

Unlike Bush, though, Clinton doesn’t want for federal-bureaucratic experience, and unlike Obama, she doesn’t want for relationships in Congress. Kaine’s expertise and Clinton’s are somewhat redundant. What Clinton does lack is media savvy and universal faith among the Democratic base in her judgment. Warren epitomizes both of those qualities.

Kaine is generally presumed to be better qualified for the presidency than Warren, but this is a bit like arguing only one angel can dance on the head of a pin. Warren and Kaine entered the Senate at the same time. And while Kaine governed Virginia for four term-limited years, Warren worked in the federal government for a year as an adviser to Obama and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, tasked with standing up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (an agency that was her intellectual brainchild). She proved to be an able bureaucrat and savvy operator in that role, and used the experience to build a foundation for her successful Senate candidacy.

What Warren lacks relative to Kaine in executive experience she makes up for with a clear, consistent, and progressive ideology. President Kaine would likely be a fine president, perhaps a great one, but his slate is much blanker than Warren’s. Democrats at the elite and grassroots level know what Warren’s substantive goals are, and have responded to them enthusiastically.

The fact that Warren really is better than anyone other than perhaps Barack Obama at getting under Trump’s skin is an added bonus, but an important one.

The transition between being the runaway winner of the Republican primary and the hapless loser in the general election has robbed Trump of the lone, circular argument for his candidacy: that he deserves to win because he’s a winner. Becoming an underdog has made Trump more erratic, more an expression of id, driven entirely by a self-defeating clamor to regain his rightful place atop the polls. Losing to a woman rather than a man draws out a more revealing and unlovely aspect of that id: sexism rather than machismo. Losing to two women, one of whom is his most skilled antagonist, would be, as TPM’s Josh Marshall put it, “the ultimate, catastrophic indignity.”

There’s a reason Warren makes Trump pop off—“goofy!”, “Pocahontas!”—and there’s a reason the Clinton campaign giddily sends the Massachusetts senator out to light the fuse. Nominating Kaine would sacrifice this ancillary benefit, and provide Trump a target for aggression that isn’t boobytrapped.

Ideally, the arguments for or against any potential Democratic vice president won’t matter at all. Trump has made it overwhelmingly likely that Clinton will win the presidency no matter who she runs with. And it would be in the Democratic Party’s interest if Clinton served eight successful years in office, and then let historical events and demographic changes determine whether the party moves forward in a more progressive or centrist direction. But Clinton has to pick someone. And even if her instinct is to select the lowest-risk option, the assumption that the blander, less ideological candidate is the safer one is pat and undercooked.