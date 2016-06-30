But if Clinton wins, the country will already have a boring president; it doesn’t need a boring vice president, too. More importantly, tapping Kaine would play right into Donald Trump’s hands.



Kaine, 58, is supremely qualified to be vice president. Educated at Harvard Law School, he has worked as both a Catholic missionary and a legal advocate for those facing housing discrimination because of their race. He’s been mayor of Richmond, governor of Virginia, and chairman of the DNC. Despite his personal opposition to abortion, he has a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood. He’s also fluent in Spanish: In 2013, he supported the Gang of Eight immigration reform bill by delivering, for the first time in this country’s history, a speech on the Senate floor entirely in Spanish. He’s critical of the expansion of executive power, especially when it comes to armed conflict, but has a knack for constructive, bipartisan criticism: In 2014, he co-sponsored a bill with Senator John McCain that aimed to amend the War Powers Act of 1973 to restrict the president’s ability to conduct war unilaterally—something that might not endear him to Clinton. (Kaine also has a gift for picking winners early: He endorsed Obama in February of 2007, and endorsed Clinton two years ago.)

So Kaine’s experience is on par with, or even exceeds, Clinton’s. But there are a number of competing theories about how to pick the best running mate. A vice president can be selected to complement the nominee by covering for her perceived weaknesses—think Joe Biden, whose foreign policy experience shored up Obama’s lack thereof—or simply to support the nominee as a partner in governance. In other instances, a nominee is chosen to excite an apathetic base (Sarah Palin in 2008 is the most infamous instance) or for demographic reasons: Bill Clinton’s selection of fellow-southerner Al Gore in 1992 signaled that the Democrats were going to fight for votes in the region. No matter the strategy, though, the prevailing wisdom is “First, do no harm”: choose a vice presidential candidate who, at the very least, won’t noticeably impact the nominee’s poll numbers. In that regard, Kaine may be the safest potential pick.



But as with sports cars, the safest choice in politics isn’t always the best one. Kaine has little upside. In 2008, when he was also considered a frontrunner for the position, Politico said he could serve as an ambassador to “Virginians, Catholics, working-class white voters and Hispanics.” Let’s take these one at a time: Clinton has a strong chance of winning the state regardless of her running mate. The Catholic vote doesn’t win elections. He likely appeals to non-college-educated white men more than Clinton does, but Trump owns that demographic anyway. And his Spanish skills may appeal to Hispanics, but not nearly as much as a Hispanic candidate would. Kaine doesn’t appeal to a substantial demographic group that Clinton doesn’t already have in her pocket, and he does nothing to win over moderate Republicans that Clinton doesn’t do already; Kaine is Clintonian in his desire to work with Republicans to achieve consensus-based compromise legislation, something that occasionally frustrated those around him early in his career. He’s a longtime party insider and cautious centrist who won’t appeal to Bernie Sanders’ supporters who are skeptical of the Democratic Party’s leadership and its relationship to Wall Street. (He’s repeatedly Wall Street’s preferred veep candidate.)

Choosing Kaine would effectively double-down on Clinton’s core argument that she represents order and Trump represents chaos—that is, experience and inexperience, respectively. But she doesn’t need to double-down on it since Trump unwittingly makes the case himself, over and over again. Kaine is too similar to Clinton in damaging ways: They’re both pragmatic centrists, party insiders, and longtime inhabitants of the Beltway establishment. Choosing Kaine would further expose Clinton to attacks that she represents a corrupt political structure that has enriched itself at the expense of ordinary Americans. “The people who rigged the system are supporting Hillary Clinton because they know as long as she is in charge nothing will ever change,” Trump said on Tuesday, while standing in front of a wall of crushed plastic bottles.