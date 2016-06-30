Forrest Gump

A surprising number of films have mentally subnormal people as protagonists, but I know of only two in which such a protagonist is seen as a sage or savior. Being There, adapted from Jerry Kosinski’s novel, took its odd hero right up to the brink of a presidential nomination. Now comes Forrest Gump (Paramount). Made from a novel by Winston Groom, this film follows an Alabaman man with an I.Q. of seventy-five from his schoolboy difficulties through action in Vietnam to postwar wealth and esteem.

Heaven, which presumably gave Forrest his I.Q., also has a hand in his success—and a sense of humor, too. He can run fast so, when he’s a youth, a university calls him and he becomes an All-American footballer. In the Army he gets fascinated with Ping-Pong and becomes a champion. After the war he goes into the shrimping business and flops. Then a storm destroys all the competitive shrimping boats roundabout, and Forrest cashes in.

Someone suggests an investment in what Forrest thinks is a fruit business: he likes fruit, so he invests. What he thought was fruit turns out to be Apple computers. At one point, for various reasons, he decides to run back and forth across the U.S.A. for a couple of years. Instead of being regarded as eccentric, he is hailed as a guru and has a band of faithful disciples running behind him. And (thanks to computer graphics) he also has cheery meetings with Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. Kosinski’s hero was a T.V.-anesthetized subaverage man intended as a satirical comment on a society force-fed with mass culture and manipulated responses. Groom’s Forrest is just a boy-man on whom Heaven is smiling—and we’re supposed to smile, too, at Heaven’s neatness. Heaven’s involvement is italicized at the beginning by the descent of a bird’s white feather to Forrest’s feet and at the end by that feather’s skyward rise.

Between the two authors, I’ll take Kosinski. Basically Groom is saying, “Who needs intelligence? Keep your heart pure and Heaven will provide. What’s more, you’ll get a few laughs, and you’ll end up rich.” Not only rich but the father of a charming child, the result of your only sexual congress, with a woman whom you’ve adored since you were schoolmates. She has been through a series of moral travails that are a kind of moral analogue of your physical-financial adventures, and after she turns over your child to you, she is considerate enough to die and get out of the way.