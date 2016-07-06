Sorry, Conservatives: Trump Won’t Just Disappear After November

There’s some plausibility in Frum’s “stay and fight” position: If you are right of center on many issues, as Frum is, you’d either have to remain a Republican or create a new party very similar to the existing GOP in its basic orientation, if more reformist on economic issues. Given the structures that support America’s two-party system, Frum is probably right to dismiss the third-party idea, since any movement away from the Republican Party would be a path to political isolation. (If not, ultimately, to joining the Democrats.)

But Frum’s vision of reforming the GOP post-November doesn’t squarely face the nature of the party he will continue to belong to. Tellingly, Frum just waves aside the continued existence of Donald Trump: “once safely excluded from the presidency, Donald Trump will no longer matter,” Frum says. “His voters, however, will.” That means, post-November, finding a way of appealing to Trump voters without the toxic elements of Trump’s message.

If conservative intellectuals really want to take back their party, they can’t simply expect to co-opt the Trumpkins after November; they will have to argue with them.

But will Trump really cease to matter in November? After all, no human being loves the spotlight more, and he’s chased after media attention since he was a young man. Being the nominee of a major party is a dream job for him, because it means people will hang on his every word. Even if he loses badly in November, Trump will likely cling to his status as the strangest “party elder” ever—and convert it into new, attention-grabbing and lucrative projects. He has indicated, for one thing, that he wants to monetize his ability to generate attention with his controversial views by creating Trump TV (whatever the election results). Don’t scoff: Sarah Palin was number two on a losing ticket in 2008 and embarrassed herself spectacularly in the process, but she still commanded millions of followers when the election was over—enough, in fact, that she became a precursor to Trump in her merger of politics and reality shows, as well as one of his key surrogates.