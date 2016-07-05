The Last Stand for Sanders’s Environmental Activists?

The Democratic Party had planned to appease Sanders’s millennial supporters by offering the senator five seats on the 15-person platform drafting committee. Clinton received six. As it now stands, the platform draft shows several Sandersian touches—like calling for a $15 minimum wage and an end to the death penalty—as well as compromises between the two sides. But the environmental team is unmistakably losing.

Bill McKibben, a cofounder of the environmental group 350.org and the most high-profile environmental champion Sanders selected for the committee, proposed a roster of nine climate amendments to the platform draft, including a carbon tax, keeping fossil fuels in the ground, and a “climate test,” modeled after the Keystone XL pipeline decision, that would have federal decision makers weigh the climate impacts of policies. Six, including those greens most ardently hoped for, were rejected, most by a tight 7-6 vote. To environmentalists who had pushed for months to get a seat at the establishment table, it was clear Democrats were intent on doing business as usual. “What’s needed is more of a sense that [Democrats are] willing to spend political capital on climate change,” McKibben told me in an email. “Obama wasn’t ready to do that in his first term, and it took an enormous movement to help him get there. That movement needs someone it can work with, not someone it will have to work on.”

Two days after the drafting meeting in St. Louis ended, McKibben’s frustration found outlet in an article for Politico Magazine. He claimed Clinton supporters were systematically “obstructing change.” Even though they recognized the severity of climate change, they were doing nothing proactive to halt it. “The Clinton campaign is at this point rhetorically committed to taking on our worst problems, but not willing to say how,” he wrote. “Which is the slightly cynical way politicians have addressed issues for too long—and just the kind of slickness that the straightforward Sanders campaign rejected.”

The article drew a heated response from one of Clinton’s committee members, Carol M. Browner, who was previously an EPA administrator in Bill Clinton’s administration and an energy adviser to Obama. In an article she wrote for the same magazine two days later, she called this year’s platform historic—a claim Sanders’s green supporters do not refute—and said the process was not obstructionist, but democratic. “Debating the merits of different policy solutions is quite different from setting up a litmus test for what it takes to be ‘serious’ about climate change,” she said. “And that is what the Sanders campaign and its representatives have done, claiming that the Democratic platform falls short because it does not include their preferred amendments.”

Objectively, this year’s platform is revolutionary in its consideration of climate change. Notably, the platform rejects past acceptance of an “all-of-the-above energy policy” in which all sources, including fossil fuels, are considered part of a healthy mix. Democrats also agreed on an amendment to include an investigation of fossil fuel companies that mislead the public about climate science (an allusion to the Exxon Knew scandal), and to increase the country’s percentage of clean energy to 100 percent by 2050. But Sanders’s supporters see the tensions at the drafting table as a reflection of the central conflict in this year’s Democratic primary: incremental change versus urgent and drastic action.