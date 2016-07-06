There Will Be Blood

Clinton might have escaped criminal justice, but this mob had a different kind of justice in mind. Trumping that bitch was no longer good enough. Now they wanted her dead.

I’d just come from Charlotte, where I mingled with Hillary Clinton supporters in a line that extended a half a mile away from the Convention Center. They were relieved that the FBI had decided not to indict their candidate, and fearful of a Donald Trump presidency. But they expressed that fear a little differently than their counterparts: with buttons and stickers reading “Love Trumps Hate.”

I didn’t get into that rally; the turnout was overwhelming. So I drove the hundred and sixty miles to Raleigh. Given the reaction to my last report from a Trump rally, and that the campaign’s social media director, Dan Scavino Jr., had blocked me on Twitter, I wondered whether I’d get inside this rally either. But within minutes of standing in the line outside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, a vendor came by with a backpack full of “Make America Great Again” hats. The standard red one went for twenty dollars and worked just fine.





The first time I heard someone yell “Hang that bitch!” was during a speech by Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller. I heard “hang that bitch” at least twice more during Trump’s speech, remarks that led to the crowd’s calls for Comey to be fired. Trump alleged that former President Bill Clinton had tampered with the FBI’s investigation, and that Hillary had used her position as secretary of state to line her pockets and singlehandedly destabilize the Middle East.

While Trump made the latter case, a man stood up and yelled, “Hang Hillary!”