Hamilton won’t be the same without Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This Saturday, the curtains at the Richard Rogers Theatre will close on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s last performance in Hamilton. Unbelieving fans have been grieving for weeks, while tickets to the performance have climbed to $20,000 each on StubHub. The show that electrified audiences on stage and screen, and had critics urging theatre-goers to mortgage their homes for tickets, will surely not be the same without its irrepressible star.

While Miranda’s departure may be too soon for the throngs that pack 46th Street to catch a glimpse of him during the weekly #Ham4Ham shows, there is hope that one day we may all see him perform in the titular role. Miranda has promised that the original cast performance will be recorded for posterity, although it’s unclear how and when it would be released. As for a film version of the musical, we may be two decades older by the time that it’s ready, he admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone.