Surviving the Long Haul

At every stage in the process of reporting harassment or abuse, women describe a system built on callous indifference and lax enforcement, beginning with their communications with company dispatchers. Cynthia Curley says that her dispatcher initially responded to her distress call about her seemingly unhinged codriver by asking whether she could stay on until the end of the trip. Cathy Sellars’s complaints about harassment were greeted with the administrative equivalent of blank stares, she says. When she called human resources to find out the status of a complaint, she was told by a representative that it was “none of her business,” according to a statement filed in the class action. Sellars later heard rumors that the man she’d complained about was still on the road. When she called again to report that a trainer had sexually harassed and assaulted her prior to the events in February 2014, she was told that HR would “look into it” but that it was “her word against his,” according to the same filing.

Visser calls the pairing of two drivers a “square dance” and says that the environment can be challenging for any two people regardless of gender; but if a woman calls from the road in distress, he says, she’s taken off a rig, “no questions asked.” That a woman in danger will be able to reach a dispatcher or a help line is by no means a given, however. Trucking routes frequently take drivers through rural areas, where cellular service is spotty, and in a situation involving harassment or abuse, a woman might not have access to a phone at all. Marilyn Mejorado, who started training with another major trucking company in 2011, describes the situation bluntly. “When you had to go out with the trainers, that’s when the nightmare begins.” She says that a trainer once took her cell phone, preventing her from reaching anyone off the rig and rendering sexual-harassment hotlines useless. The truck had a Qualcomm system, but all drivers have access to the system’s message logs, including both received and sent messages. On another trip, she says she got off a rig in Cleveland after complaining that her trainer had road rage. “I got stuck there for three days,” she says, before she could return home to North Carolina. “They said a trainer was coming. No one came. Nobody told me anything.”

“They’re consistently devaluing the content of the testimony of a woman because she’s a woman.”

Finally, the courts have not always been sympathetic to female truckers’ cases. Ona Red Hat, a woman of Native American descent, sued CRST on charges of both sexual and racial harassment. The driver she was training with in 2009 made a rule that she was required to hold his hand and pretend they were a couple whenever they were at a truck stop, according to the facts Red Hat alleged in the case. (Red Hat could not be located for this article.) He made comments to her and to his dispatcher about other drivers, calling them “dumb-ass Mexicans,” and told Red Hat sexual jokes, such as that CRST stood for “constantly raping student truckers.” After discovering that her trainer and the dispatcher were friends, she decided not to call in the harassment until she “woke up to find [her trainer] standing over her and touching her backside.” According to Red Hat’s allegation, she reported the harassment to her dispatcher and the CRST operations director that day.