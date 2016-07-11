We Need a “Blue Lives Matter” Movement—for Gun Control

As we now know, it was a lone black Army Reserve veteran who gunned down five police officers and wounded seven others during a Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas last week. But for hours that night, police suspected as many as four shooters. What contributed to the chaos, making the cops’ job that much harder? Guns.

The New York Times reported Sunday that 20-30 marchers “showed up with AR-15s and other types of military-style rifles,” which is legal in Texas, an open-carry state. “City and county leaders said the presence of armed protesters…had created confusion for the police as the attack unfolded, and in its immediate aftermath made it more difficult for officers to distinguish between suspects and marchers,” the Times wrote. Indeed, one man who attended the rally with a rifle strapped across his back was detained and interrogated.

In press conference on Monday, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said of his opinion on gun laws, “Put a law out there and I’ll give you an opinion about it.… Do your job. We’re doing ours. We’re putting our lives on the line. The other aspects of government need to step up and help us.” He added that it’s “increasingly challenging when people have AR-15s slung over and shootings occur in a crowd and they begin running…We don’t know if they’re the shooter or not. [It] has been the presumption that a good guy with a gun is the best way to resolve some of these things. Well, we don’t know who the good guy is versus who the bad guy is everybody starts shooting.”

These relatively tepid remarks are nonetheless the strongest statement on gun laws from a high-profile police official in the wake of the Dallas massacre. If bad gun policy puts police lives at risk, why haven’t police organizations been more vocal? Where are the calls for an assault-weapons ban—Johnson was armed with a military-style semi-automatic rifle—or at least for excluding such weapons from open-carry laws?