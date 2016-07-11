We Need a “Blue Lives Matter” Movement—for Gun Control

In press conference on Monday, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said of his opinion on gun laws, “Put a law out there and I’ll give you an opinion about it.… Do your job. We’re doing ours. We’re putting our lives on the line. The other aspects of government need to step up and help us.” He added that it’s “increasingly challenging when people have AR-15s slung over and shootings occur in a crowd and they begin running…We don’t know if they’re the shooter or not. [It] has been the presumption that a good guy with a gun is the best way to resolve some of these things. Well, we don’t know who the good guy is versus who the bad guy is everybody starts shooting.”

These relatively tepid remarks are nonetheless the strongest statement on gun laws from a high-profile police official in the wake of the Dallas massacre. If bad gun policy puts police lives at risk, why haven’t police organizations been more vocal? Where are the calls for an assault-weapons ban—Johnson was armed with a military-style semi-automatic rifle—or at least for excluding such weapons from open-carry laws?

The leadership of the Fraternal Order of Police, which reports a membership of 330,000 sworn officers, has focused instead on the racial component of last week’s crime. Executive director Jim Pasco lamented the “rapidly deteriorating relationship between police and the minority community,” and its national president, Chuck Canterbury, called for an investigation of the Dallas shootings as a hate crime—even for the Obama administration to change the federal hate-crime law to include “law enforcement” alongside race, religion, sexual orientation, etc. (The FOP did not respond to an interview request.)