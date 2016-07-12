Mike Pence might need Donald Trump more than Donald Trump needs him.

That’s partly because of the whole “up for reelection” thing. Pence’s first term in office was rough, and sources close to Pence told the National Review that Pence “believes a spot on the national ticket could simultaneously lift him out of a tough reelection campaign in Indiana and make him a top prospect for the Republican nomination in 2020 or 2024.” Politico was even more explicit: “Ten years ago, Mike Pence would have never done this. Five years ago. But because his stock with conservatives is so low right now, this may be his only chance to be a national figure. And being Trump’s running mate, your chances of being successful are slim to none, and slim is on his way to a second trip to the buffet line.”

Pence is both desperate enough to risk joining Trump and needs him to catapult back into the good graces of the Republican Party’s rank-and-file. Joining Trump kills two birds with one stone. Pence’s goal is to be a national candidate and to do that he would both have to not lose his reelection campaign and endear himself to voters across the country. And, while many other Republicans are bracing for a fall in November, Pence is making a bet that Trump’s voters will still be there in 2020 and that they’ll remember who was loyal to their candidate and who was not.