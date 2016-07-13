David Cameron spent his last day as prime minister doing what he does best: roasting Jeremy Corbyn and lying about his cat.

Cameron gave something of a bittersweet speech at his final Prime Minister’s Questions, reflecting on the value of public service and recalling one of his most famous burns. Here’s the end of his remarks:

The last thing I would say is that you can achieve a lot of things in politics. You can get a lot of things done. And that in the end, the public service, the national interest, that is what it is all about. Nothing is really impossible if you put your mind to it. After all, as I once said, I was the future once.



Back in 2005, during Cameron’s first PMQs as leader of the then-opposition Conservative Party, he absolutely torched Tony Blair as being old and helplessly out-of-touch, saying “He was the future once.” Now, with his reputation and career in tatters, Cameron turned that famous quip around to poignantly self-own.

But it wasn’t all melancholy. Cameron also took some time during his final PMQs to make fun of Jeremy Corbyn one final time. Responding to a question from the embattled Labour Party leader, Cameron briefly changed the subject, telling Corbyn that back in 2015 he got an email from someone called Judith, telling him to fear Tom Watson but welcome Corbyn as the new leader of Labour because Corbyn would tear the Labour Party apart. “I must find the sender to find out what happens next,” Cameron quipped.