David Cameron spent his last day as prime minister doing what he does best: roasting Jeremy Corbyn and lying about his cat.

But it wasn’t all melancholy. Cameron also took some time during his final PMQs to make fun of Jeremy Corbyn one final time. Responding to a question from the embattled Labour Party leader, Cameron briefly changed the subject, telling Corbyn that back in 2015 he got an email from someone called Judith, telling him to fear Tom Watson but welcome Corbyn as the new leader of Labour because Corbyn would tear the Labour Party apart. “I must find the sender to find out what happens next,” Cameron quipped.

Finally, Cameron took some time to sign on to Twitter and lie about his relationship with his cat, Larry, who is being left behind at 10 Downing St. because Cameron hates animals and only got the cat because he was widely seen as being hopelessly out of touch by the British public.

This is proof of nothing. First of all, if this grainy, out-of-focus shot is the best available evidence that David Cameron loved his cat, then David Cameron did not love his cat. Second, Cameron looks like he’s asking his butler to “get this thing” off of him in this picture—he seems baffled by the very concept of cats and the concept of affection between humans and animals in it. Cameron’s true last act as prime minister is abandoning a helpless animal that he hates, which is oddly fitting.