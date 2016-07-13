Ghostbusters: With Friends Like These, Who Needs Ghosts?

By that metric, director and cowriter Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters is the gutsiest blockbuster in quite a while, which is an astounding thing to say considering how pleasant and silly this remake is. As you’ve no doubt heard, in the two years since this project was announced, plenty of invective has crisscrossed the internet, inspiring angry men (including a blowhard running for president) to complain that no one should redo that classic 1984 comedy with a bunch of ladies. In the don’t-screw-it-up age, Feig and his cast dared doing just that. This new Ghostbusters doesn’t entirely succeed, but its genial insistence that it has every right to be its own movie is downright triumphant. Even when you’re not loving this movie, you’re rooting for it—and how often do you say that about assembly-line blockbusters these days?

Uptight Erin (Kristen Wiig) and nerdy Abby (Melissa McCarthy) were once best friends who co-wrote a book trumpeting the existence of the paranormal, but now that Erin is a college professor seeking tenure at a stuffy university, she’s trying to erase any mention of the book off the web. But after Erin encounters a nasty specter, she seeks out Abby for the first time in years. Now teamed with a wacky gadget-head named Jillian (Kate McKinnon), Abby is preparing to begin hunting apparitions, a proposition that’s simply too exciting for Erin to turn down. They soon become a foursome, the group including the all-attitude Patty (Leslie Jones), whose copious knowledge of New York history mostly serves as a handy expositional guide to keep the plot moving along.

Rewatch the 1984 original and you’re struck by the fact that it’s largely a hangout comedy, introducing us to its main characters as they stumble from one misadventure to another—it only really becomes an action movie in its final third. (The film isn’t a continuation of director Ivan Reitman’s two ‘80s films; the new Ghostbusters pretends those earlier movies never happened—except in other, more ethereal ways, which we’ll discuss later.) Feig, who previously made Bridesmaids and Spy, sticks to that formula for his remake, letting his four leads’ interactions drive much of what happens. It’s a winning strategy: Although this Ghostbusters is sometimes undermined by flabby moments where it seems apparent that the actresses were left to adlib their way through an unfinished scene, the pure delight of being around these characters is entertaining enough to overcome the rough spots.