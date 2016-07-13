Ghostbusters: With Friends Like These, Who Needs Ghosts?

At the end of last year, film critic Eric Hynes, writing in Reverse Shot, opened his review of Star Wars: The Force Awakens by declaring, “This is the era of do-not-fuck-it-up.” In an entertainment environment in which Hollywood franchises are being rebooted and remade on a regular basis, he explained, fans greet the arrival of major upcoming releases not with excitement but, rather, a general sense of dread that their makers will ruin beloved properties. “Ant-Man? It’s fine—at least Peyton Reed didn’t fuck it up. Batman v. Superman? Don’t fuck it up, Zack Snyder, like you did Watchmen.” As a result, Hynes explained insightfully, “Movies are made of proven entities to minimize risk, but that transfers the stakes from making something good to making something that meets the expectations for what it’s supposed to be.”

The Force Awakens was the perfect example to illustrate Hynes’ don’t-screw-it-up theory of careful cinematic brand maintenance—it’s a very entertaining movie, but one meant to stay in its lane, to meet expectations but not surpass them, lest you offend the faithful by attempting too much. Even then, Disney had to contend with spoiled-brat online commenters who took issue with the fact that, heaven forbid, there was going to be a black Stormtrooper or, lord have mercy, a woman would be the principal hero. But these nods to inclusiveness are the closest a filmmaker like J.J. Abrams can get to taking real chances in a modern tentpole—and, even then, it feels mildly risky, even subversive.

By that metric, director and cowriter Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters is the gutsiest blockbuster in quite a while, which is an astounding thing to say considering how pleasant and silly this remake is. As you’ve no doubt heard, in the two years since this project was announced, plenty of invective has crisscrossed the internet, inspiring angry men (including a blowhard running for president) to complain that no one should redo that classic 1984 comedy with a bunch of ladies. In the don’t-screw-it-up age, Feig and his cast dared doing just that. This new Ghostbusters doesn’t entirely succeed, but its genial insistence that it has every right to be its own movie is downright triumphant. Even when you’re not loving this movie, you’re rooting for it—and how often do you say that about assembly-line blockbusters these days?

Uptight Erin (Kristen Wiig) and nerdy Abby (Melissa McCarthy) were once best friends who co-wrote a book trumpeting the existence of the paranormal, but now that Erin is a college professor seeking tenure at a stuffy university, she’s trying to erase any mention of the book off the web. But after Erin encounters a nasty specter, she seeks out Abby for the first time in years. Now teamed with a wacky gadget-head named Jillian (Kate McKinnon), Abby is preparing to begin hunting apparitions, a proposition that’s simply too exciting for Erin to turn down. They soon become a foursome, the group including the all-attitude Patty (Leslie Jones), whose copious knowledge of New York history mostly serves as a handy expositional guide to keep the plot moving along.