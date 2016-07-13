What Is Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thinking?! Here’s What.

Ginsburg is the only sitting justice with a fanbase. That fanbase developed organically, but she has courted it and encouraged its growth. Notably, its members are the only ones who are unquestioningly enthusiastic about her criticism of the presumptive Republican nominee. Ginsburg has her reflexive detractors, too, including Trump.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot - resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

Between those poles, the debate spans the fairly narrow gamut between whether her comments were wholly inappropriate or merely unwise, with a few contrarians arguing that her politicking is either harmless or might actually be good. Many people in the former camp agree with the content of her Trump critique—he is a dangerous “faker,” after all—but believe Supreme Court justices should never violate the norms that are meant to wall them off from politics.



This is where I landed on the question instinctually. But the controversy now strikes me as much ado about less and less. The overriding concerns about Ginsburg’s comments reflect admirably cautious instincts: The judiciary should be above politics; justices should not be political operators; they should be people of guarded temperament, not crowd-pleasers; we should not welcome or be blasé about the slippage of governing norms.