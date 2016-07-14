Trump and Clinton are ruining Pokémon Go.

The franchise’s new app has rocketed in popularity and, unsurprisingly, the Clinton team isn’t letting this opportunity to connect with millennials go to waste. Staffers and volunteers are setting up registration tables at Pokestops and the campaign is planning a registration event in Ohio entitled “Gotta Catch Em’ All.” Even worse, while campaigning today, Clinton told the crowd, “I don’t know who created Pokemon Go, but I’m trying to figure out how we get them to have Pokemon Go to the polls.”

Trump, of course, would not be outdone. He put up a video on his Facebook page that shows a poké ball catching a “Crookéd Hillary” whose evolutionary form is “unemployed.” While these terrible jokes are making augmented reality as bad as Election 2016 reality, Trump did have one good dig—Pokémon Hillary has a CP of one. Totally owned.