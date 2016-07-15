The Praise for Mike Pence Epitomizes the Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations

Pence supports the trade agreements Trump deplores.

Pence supported the war in Iraq. Whatever Trump once thought of that endeavor, he now criticizes Republicans who beat the drum for it in the most withering terms.

Pence is for most purposes a doctrinaire social conservative, business conservative, and neoconservative. He opens the Trump campaign up, in other words, to the kind of attacks that doomed the Romney campaign: war on women; war on the working class; war on everyone. His greatest defenses against these criticisms are that as Indiana governor he worked with the Obama administration to expand his state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act; and ultimately turned against legislation that would have allowed Indiana business owners to discriminate against LGBT people. But these are ultimately moderate, bread-and-butter-style decisions Pence won’t want to draw attention to.

The incompatibilities don’t end there. As much as they are ideological misfits, they’re also temperamental and geographic misfits.

Pence is a bad talker. He will have to explain his deviations from Trumpism, from opposing Trump’s proposed ban on Muslim travel, to supporting the Trans Pacific Partnership, to answering for any new Trump controversy in the weeks and months ahead, and he will do badly at it. By the same token, he will do a poor job explaining his views on everything from abortion to the health impact of smoking. And when it’s all over, it’s not even clear Pence can help Trump in Indiana—a state Hillary Clinton doesn’t need to win anyway—because his popularity is under water there.