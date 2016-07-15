Black Lives Matter Has Come a Long Way Since Heckling Bernie Sanders

To an extent, this is true. Sanders has always maintained that political revolutions begin from the bottom. And at Netroots, there’s a determination to carry that forward. Gone are the speeches to attendees, replaced with diverse, inclusive discussions with everybody on the same level. The walls between political gatekeepers and individual activists have been broken down.

Granted, this change to the conference structure is also a reflection of its reduced size: This year’s event is noticeably smaller, due in part to its coming just a week and a half before the Democratic National Convention. Big political names like Sanders are mostly absent. (Senators Jeff Merkley and Tammy Baldwin are on panels in the next two days, along with a handful of members of Congress. Hillary Clinton will reportedly address the conference by video on Saturday.)

The candidates who did make it to St. Louis are positioning themselves as part of Sanders’s army, trying to draft off that movement energy. Many that I spoke to were excited that Sanders brought new voices into the political conversation, and are eager to join him in organizing in the years to come. Sanders announced the formation of three new organizations this week to engage in that work, training and funding hundreds of candidates and fighting for progressive issues. “We want to be a willing partner,” said Jim Dean of Democracy for America.

On the other hand, the scramble for the Sanders vote does elide the fact that Clinton won the primary. You can see in these pronouncements a kernel of denial. After all, come January, progressives likely will remain outside the gates of power. Some at the conference are working to change that, by trying to figure out how to influence the Clinton campaign and make sure the executive branch is stocked with allies instead of adversaries. That requires making amends after a divisive primary. “The progressive movement is healing, and healing hurts,” said Nahal, a first-time conference-goer. “You don’t want that alcohol on your wound.”

But the ultimate unifying force looms in the general election. The threat of a Donald Trump presidency has muted much of the anger, and focused attention on core issues and challenges rather than personality conflicts. “It’s important that we look beyond November,” said Gregory Cendana of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance. “No matter who is elected, we have work to do.”