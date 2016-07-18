Trump Has Made America More Racist. Republicans Are OK With That.

Sarah Ibrahim, the mother of a fourth-grade boy whose classmates told him his mother would be deported, explained to Reuters, “What Trump did was make these hidden thoughts public. He gave people permission to speak out loud, he removed the shame associated with being prejudiced. People know that they won’t be punished.”

Stalsburg lives in New York, Ibrahim in Maryland. And the white nativists who support Trump inadvertently confirm their suspicions. David Duke, for instance, feels Trump has validated white supremacy enough to consider a run for Congress. In his sweeping exploration of Trumpism, New York Times reporter Nick Confessore quoted a supporter at a Trump rally in Richmond, Virginia, who has grievances with Mexican immigrants and credits Trump for making him feel comfortable airing them. “They’ll tell you straight to your face, ‘This is our country now—no more gringos!’” he said. “They’re not in it for our culture. They’re not here to assimilate…. [Trump] says what everyone thinks. He says what we’re all thinking. He’s bringing people together. We say, ‘Hey, that’s right; we can say this.’”

Muslim shopkeeper Sarkar Haq, who was beaten in an alleged hate crime, at his shop in New York on December 7, 2015. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

There can be a fine line between asking for numerical proof of the Trump effect, and calling into doubt the testimony of minorities who claim they experience more racism now than before Trump declared his candidacy. But the data we do have, it’s no surprise, supports the views of those who say they feel more antagonized, and those who say they feel more comfortable being antagonistic.