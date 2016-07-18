Cleveland on the Edge of Trumpocalypse

By Saturday morning, the city’s personality swap from Rust Belt capital to RNC location had nearly been complete. Downtown was eerily empty; streets usually lined with parked cars were largely vacant, and nearly half the bars and restaurants had been shuttered. Many Clevelanders had clearly, wisely, abandoned the city to the incoming delegates, pols, media and law enforcement. Beyond the sense of 28 Days Later isolation, other signs of what was to come were clear. The last of the eight-foot high metal fencing cinched around the city’s 1.7 mile official convention “event zone” had been nailed in place. A plane trailing a “Hillary for Prison” banner was lazily looping overhead. National Guardsmen in fatigues were manning the barricades surrounding the nearby Justice Center, Cleveland’s police headquarters and the place where arrested protesters will be taken this week. The thump of news helicopters was all that broke the silence, sometimes overtaken by the hard chop of military Black Hawks as the rally began.

The National Convention of the Oppressed-Black Unity Convention had Perk Plaza for the afternoon, for the first scheduled protest of Donald Trump’s coronation. On a raised hump of ground, a dozen activists, speakers, and members of the New Black Panther Party (who had announced they’d be coming to Cleveland armed), local Black Lives Matter activists, and a smattering of other social justice groups stood together before a group of more than 100 attendees as occasional rain spit out from a gray sky. Malik Zulu Shabazz, a civil rights attorney and former head of the New Black Panther Party, led off the event in his characteristically fiery manner: “Mr. Trump is an uncouth racist, an uncivilized savage.”

The young masked protester shouted directly at the four white men: “Fuck them up. Fuck them up. Fuck them up.”

Most nodded along, fists in the air. A handful of attendees, however, didn’t seem to be buying the message. Standing out among the mostly black faces, and the media members huddling behind their cameras, was a group of four middle-aged white men. White and grey hair was peaking out from beneath their ball caps. They were wearing camouflage T-shirts with their jeans. They were stone-faced through Shabazz’s message. Their presence sent a chill through the crowd—were these members of the notorious Oath Keepers? Neo-Nazis? They weren’t open-carrying. But it felt like anything was possible.