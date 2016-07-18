Freddie Gray broke his own neck.

That was the scurrilous fable an anonymous Baltimore Police Department source leaked to The Washington Post two Aprils ago, shortly after Gray died of spinal chord injuries incurred while in police custody. Four prosecutions later, it appears to be the official verdict of the justice system.

On Monday, Baltimore Police Lieutenant Brian Rice became the third of six indicted officers to be acquitted of all charges related to Gray’s death. A fourth, William Porter, is currently awaiting retrial, following a hung jury decision last December, and proceedings are set to commence against the final two officers. But there is little reason to believe that the outcomes will be any different.