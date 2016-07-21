Four Days in Cleveland

Day Four: This is the End

On the final day of the convention, a group of more than a hundred protestors gathered on the Hope Memorial Bridge, an art-deco truss bridge that stretches for nearly a mile over the Cuyahoga Rover. The road has been closed as a parade route, and the protestors marched back and forth across the wide, empty asphalt.

“Nobody from Cleveland saw them,” Haviv says. “Just the media, the police, and the Westboro Baptist Church.” After four days, Haviv was disappointed with the energy in Cleveland, both on the streets and on the convention floor. He’d heard only 24 people had been arrested, and in the end it was the Communists who made the biggest fuss, attempting to burn a flag earlier in the week. Haviv spotted this protester easily; he was one of the few on the bridge. “I didn’t want to disturb him or ask him any questions, the pose was enough.”