Primary Concerns Episode 21: Paying Down the Hate Debt

The Republican National Convention is upon us, and that means Republicans are agreeing to make peace with everything about Donald Trump that they know to be unacceptable. It’s clear by now that Trump has awakened and sanctioned a kind of latent social disorder among his supporters: private racism becomes public. And as the Convention drags on, it’s clear too that Republicans are OK with that.

But first, Trump’s long-awaited union with his running mate, Mike Pence. While finally introducing Pence last Saturday, Donald Trump wanted to talk about everything but Mike Pence.

Ezra Klein, Vox.com Editor-in-Chief and host of The Weeds and The Ezra Klein Show, joins us in studio to talk about the RNC, Trump, and a question at the center of his recent feature for Vox: “Why is the Hillary Clinton described to me by her staff, her colleagues, and even her foes so different from the one I see on the campaign trail?”

Further Reading:

In the New Republic, Brian Beutler explores the latent racism among Trump’s supporters, and how establishment Republicans have come to accept it.