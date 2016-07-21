The Spiritualist Origins of Ghostbusters

The original Ghostbusters made clear from the outset it was having none of this. When they’re called to a ghost sighting at the New York Public Library, one of the first questions Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman asks the elderly librarian who’s witnessed the ghost is, “Are you, Alice, menstruating right now?” It’s more than a lazy joke. Original cast-member Dan Aykroyd has said that “Part of Ghostbusters’ appeal derives from the cold, rational, acceptance-of-the-fantastic-as-routine tone that Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, director Ivan Reitman, and I were able to sustain in the movie.” When men see ghosts, they do so as rational, thoughtful scientists. When women see the same ghosts, they’re hysterical.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony single out Spiritualism as “The only religious sect in the world…that has recognized the equality of woman.”

Even accounting for the politics of the era, it’s difficult to understate the amount of sexism in the original film. As Andy Hoglund wrote for The Daily Beast, “It is not ghosts that haunt the film’s protagonists; it’s their inability to connect with women.” From the open disdain towards women from Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) to Murray’s predatory behavior (Our first glimpse of him is rigging a Milgram-esque psychology experiment to hook up with an undergraduate), what unites the Ghostbusters is that they’re man-children, alternately befuddled by and contemptuous of women. In the film’s, um, climactic sequence, as the Ghostbusters face the Sumerian god Gozer (who’s taken the form of a naked woman), Murray’s Venkman shouts instructions: “Grab your sticks! Heat ‘em up! Make ‘em hard! Let’s show this prehistoric bitch how we do things downtown…throw it!” Whatever was once subtext is now simply text, as ghostbusting becomes more or less indistinguishable from a rape fantasy.

Where does this attitude originate? Aykroyd, the creative force behind the franchise, comes from a family of psychics, and has described himself as “a proud wearer of the Spiritualist badge.” You’d think that he’d know his own history better. But the Ghostbusters franchise borrows far less from the history of Spiritualism than it does films like the 1937 Disney short, Lonesome Ghosts, in which Mickey, Donald and Goofy work as “ghost exterminators,” called to a haunted house by some bored ghosts looking for pranks. As ghost hunters, Mickey and Co. are just a bunch of regular blue-collar Joes, sitting by the phone waiting for another job. Underpaid and underprepared, they luck into heroism.

1984’s Ghostbusters borrows a great deal from this formula, particularly in characterizing ghost hunters as basically blue-collar exterminators who also happen to have PhDs. There is no sense here that ghosts are dead loved ones trying to reach us across the great divide, and there is little in the first two films that fits with traditional conceptions of how spirits look and act. (The iconic green ghost that appears at the Sedgwick Hotel, for example—what is it? The spirit of a dead hotel patron? Or simply a food safety violation to be disposed of?) When the Ghostbusters, in their coveralls, emerge from the hotel proudly holding aloft the trap with their first ghost by its cord, they might just as well be holding a large rat up by its tail. Ghosts are never entities to be communicated with; they are pests to be eliminated.

The generation that grew up with this film has embraced this model: Reality TV shows about ghosts often feature male-dominated ghost-hunting crews, wearing matching t-shirts and brandishing the latest gadgetry—a far cry from the Spiritualists of old. Ghost-hunting has become about male bonding, a thing you do with your buds on the weekend to blow off steam. (When a friend of mine joined a ghost-hunting crew for an outing, they wrapped up an unsuccessful night asking him if he wanted to join them at a strip club.) Which is to say, for better or worse, the original Ghostbusters was a milestone in the history of Spiritualism: It completely altered the way we conceptualize ghosts and our relationship to them. It took a female-dominated field that focused primarily on mourning, communion with the past, and spirituality, and re-conceived it as a masculine pursuit focused on hunting and exterminating. That original strand still exists, of course, but now it exists alongside this other trajectory, and it’s the latter that’s become increasingly ascendant.