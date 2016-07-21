The Spiritualist Origins of Ghostbusters

The generation that grew up with this film has embraced this model: Reality TV shows about ghosts often feature male-dominated ghost-hunting crews, wearing matching t-shirts and brandishing the latest gadgetry—a far cry from the Spiritualists of old. Ghost-hunting has become about male bonding, a thing you do with your buds on the weekend to blow off steam. (When a friend of mine joined a ghost-hunting crew for an outing, they wrapped up an unsuccessful night asking him if he wanted to join them at a strip club.) Which is to say, for better or worse, the original Ghostbusters was a milestone in the history of Spiritualism: It completely altered the way we conceptualize ghosts and our relationship to them. It took a female-dominated field that focused primarily on mourning, communion with the past, and spirituality, and re-conceived it as a masculine pursuit focused on hunting and exterminating. That original strand still exists, of course, but now it exists alongside this other trajectory, and it’s the latter that’s become increasingly ascendant.

Ghost-hunting has become about male bonding, a thing you do with your buds on the weekend to blow off steam.

The reboot crosses these streams, borrowing the aesthetics of the original (the coveralls, the proton packs, the Ecto-1) while moving away from the exterminator theme. It walks a difficult line, having to stay true to an original that so completely flipped the script on everything that had come before. In director Paul Feig’s new Ghostbusters, the trapping of ghosts is downplayed: The first two ghosts are let go without incident, and the third is only captured because the Ghostbusters realize they’ll need one in captivity to prove to everyone else that ghosts are real. It’s this desire to be believed and taken seriously that drives the new film. The main characters are four women, mostly in STEM fields, who have been ignored or derided for their groundbreaking work. This movie is more about proving oneself than making a go as a business.

With its all-female leads, the new Ghostbusters is more than just a recasting. It’s a repudiation, even as it goes out of its way to please fans of the original with a bevy of cameos and throwbacks. None of this pandering appears to be working, since now the male fans have taken on the part of the hysterics, with their apoplectic, inexplicable rage, their obsessive down-voting of trailers and positive reviews, their constant acting out for attention. For fan-boys, the real problem with the new Ghostbusters is precisely that the film shows women spending time together, pursuing their passions and interests with little regard for what men have to say. It’s why this film—uneven as it is at times—has a distinct and compelling charge, and why the reboot is far more connected to the tradition of Spiritualism than the 1984 original. The new film makes no nod to this grand Spiritualist tradition, but it’s there all the same—lurking underground. This reboot finds its spiritual progenitors not in Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray but in mystics like the Fox Sisters, and the spiritual and political agitators who gained strength in their wake.