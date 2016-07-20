The Democrats Are Spoiling for One Last Fight

Fourteen progressive groups are behind the proposal, which can be found at EndSuperdelegates.com. “The superdelegate system is unrepresentative, contradicts the purported values of the party, and reduces the party’s moral authority,” they wrote the DNC. Organizers expect between 100,000 and 200,000 to use activist tools at the website and take action this week—including direct appeals to Rules Committee members on social media.

In many respects, this push is one more extension of 2016’s historic challenges to the political establishment. The DNC invented superdelegates in the 1980s as an explicit safety valve for party elites on the nominating process. Sanders supporters have railed against the role of superdelegates for the entire primary, pointing out the stark difference between Democratic rhetoric about being the party of the people and the way that unelected insiders help decide the nominee. Consigning superdelegates to the dustbin of history could help win the war for the soul of the Democratic Party, even though pro-Sanders forces lost the battle.

Which is why, at first glance, this might sound like a doomed effort. It’s rare to see activists have a real effect on party organization; the decisions are typically made at too high a level for those on the outside to find leverage. (That doesn’t just go for the Democrats, of course, as Monday’s last, hapless crash-and-burn effort by the #NeverTrump cadres at the RNC showed.) And in this case, to be successful, many superdelegates would have to affirmatively vote to relinquish some of their power. Indeed, superdelegates affiliated with the Congressional Black Caucus have already announced their opposition to any changes, arguing that it would dilute their influence over party operations.