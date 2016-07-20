The Democrats Are Spoiling for One Last Fight

If the Rules Committee agrees to the Regunburg proposal, it will likely be passed by acclamation at the convention without a fight. If they shoot it down, you can expect a fight on the floor to get all delegates on the record.

On this issue, Bernie Sanders takes a less extreme position than Barney Frank.

As Frank’s position shows, the issue won’t come down to a predictable Sanders-Clinton divide. In their initial announcement, EndSuperdelegates featured statements from prominent endorsers of Secretary Clinton. “If we want the voice of everyday people to be louder and more consequential in our nation’s politics, it must also be so in our party,” said Simon Rosenberg of the New Democratic Network. Christine Pelosi, the Clinton supporter and political strategist who co-authored the resolution in the California Democratic Party that nullified most of the state’s superdelegates, added that “leaders should never trump the will of the voters.”

Several additional states, including Nebraska, Maine, and Wisconsin, passed resolutions at their state party conventions this spring urging changes to the superdelegate process. These are the people who will ultimately vote at the national convention. So the grassroots forces aren’t screaming into a black hole, but are unified with much of the party leadership, across the ideological spectrum.

About the only thing the reformers aren’t aligned on is how they actually want to handle the reform. EndSuperdelegates wants just what the name says: an end to the superdelegate process altogether. But there’s a surprising wild card in all this: Bernie Sanders, the man who has decried the presidential nominating process throughout his 2016 run.

Sanders has thus far supported a softer superdelegate reform, with a continued role for elected officials in the process. Interestingly, this puts him in a less extreme position than Barney Frank on this issue. “We have serious concerns, and I expect some of those concerns to end up on the floor of the convention,” Sanders told The Washington Post last week. While the Sanders campaign has made its dissatisfactions known for months, negotiations between representatives and the Rules Committee to hash out the details have only recently begun.

A compromise option on superdelgates, which I’ve floated here, would be to give them a seat at the convention, but not let their votes for the presidential nominee count on the first ballot. That way, experienced party leaders could take part in convention activities and perhaps in a particularly close and unsettled race. But barring the extremely unusual, the nominee with a majority of delegates from primary elections would emerge victorious, straight up.

Frank endorsed a form of this compromise in June. “My own view would be that the people who qualify as ex-officio delegates,” another word for superdelegates, “should be allowed to attend the convention but not vote,” he said.

There are likely to be other Rules Committee fights over efforts to democratize the process: whether to open primaries up to independents, whether (and how) to encourage states to hold primary elections instead of caucuses. But the superdelegate fight has the greatest likelihood of success, because the role is completely in the control of the DNC, in a way that state-by-state election rules aren’t. And the combination of grassroots pressure and insider agreement could finally bring down the least democratic institution in the Democratic Party, in just a week’s time.