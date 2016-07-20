NeverTrump Can’t Hide Behind Coup Fantasies Anymore

Notwithstanding the very low odds that Donald Trump walks on stage Thursday and declines the Republican presidential nomination (“The Aristocrats!”) he is now no longer “presumptive.”

This is in some sense a formality: Trump crossed the pledged-delegate threshold months ago. By the Republican National Convention’s own rules, he was entitled to the nomination essentially by acclamation. If you squinted hard, you could identify procedural mechanisms the party could use to deny him the nomination. But there were never anywhere near enough people in the party interested in or willing to stage a coup to take their plotting seriously.

But simply by existing, these technicalities created a focal point for conservative #NeverTrump activists, which allowed them to avoid the central dilemma facing their movement: not how to deny Trump the Republican nomination, but how to deny him the presidency. And that’s why the GOP’s formal recognition of Trump’s months-old victory is so important. It forces anti-Trump conservatives to decide if and how they’re truly going to join the argument.

Before Tuesday, #NeverTrump was largely an emblem of virtue for conservatives who didn’t want themselves or their movement to be tarnished with Trump’s vulgarity. Now it’s a test of whether they’ll actually put higher ideals before power and party.