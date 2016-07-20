NeverTrump Can’t Hide Behind Coup Fantasies Anymore

But simply by existing, these technicalities created a focal point for conservative #NeverTrump activists, which allowed them to avoid the central dilemma facing their movement: not how to deny Trump the Republican nomination, but how to deny him the presidency. And that’s why the GOP’s formal recognition of Trump’s months-old victory is so important. It forces anti-Trump conservatives to decide if and how they’re truly going to join the argument.

Before Tuesday, #NeverTrump was largely an emblem of virtue for conservatives who didn’t want themselves or their movement to be tarnished with Trump’s vulgarity. Now it’s a test of whether they’ll actually put higher ideals before power and party.

The activists I have in mind aren’t by and large GOP officials or delegates; they aren’t people who registered their opposition to Trump with lame and quickly forgotten convention-floor antics, knowing they’ll fall into line eventually. These are party actors, people like The Weekly Standard’s Bill Kristol and conservative activist Erick Erickson, who claim they will oppose Trump to the bitter end.