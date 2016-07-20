Stranger Things: A Dose of Goonies-Inflected Nostalgia

The plot of Stranger Things is so simple that even a brief description risks spoiling it.

By design, this is a story you’ve heard before, even though it’s brand new. Yesterday, Stephen King, who’d evidently been bingeing himself, tweeted that watching the show was like “watching Steve King’s Greatest Hits. I mean that in a good way.” In fact, King is all over this thing, to points where, had he not made more money than Croesus already, he might have sympathetically complained of copyright infringement: The title sequences are designed to resemble his books, and much of the other world where Will is trapped seems reminiscent of the sewer-abode of Pennywise the Clown in IT.

The casting of Ryder, too, is obviously nostalgic seasoning. The showrunners are quite open about this, telling interviewers they were “huge fans growing up.” They made plain that they hoped to evoke the version of Ryder from Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, the girl who didn’t flinch in the face of extreme weirdness. The attraction is not very hard to understand. Ryder isn’t just a “movie star” in the traditional sense. She wasn’t simply glamorous. In her heyday she embodied a type that even now doesn’t seem available to most young women: the weirdo. Granted that her shell was conventionally beautiful, what was living in there was quite strange.

So the earnest role that Stranger Things asks Ryder to play—to fret over a lost child, to scream and shout at ineffective and occasionally malign authorities—isn’t really what she’s most suited for. As an actress, she is sure-footed enough, and her scenes with Eleven manage to transcend the simplicity of the writing. Ryder’s character is supposed to be comforting this strange, otherworldly child, but the whole sequence plays like a hand-off. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, resembles Ryder, particularly in her possession of wide, wounded eyes that she can wield to pathetic effect. The viewer is invited to imagine that perhaps, in time, Brown will acquire Ryder’s fidgety charms, too.

The show is very good at what it does. Very little time is wasted on exposition, on subplots. The scares are genuinely scary and the risks apparent. The usual science-fiction apparatus of “mythology” is absent. Stranger Things is also mercifully free of the kind of self-awareness that, say, the Scream franchise had about all the horror clichés it was employing and subverting. It also isn’t camp in the knowing, cynical Ryan Murphy vein. There is a kind of purity of intent here, a desire to deliver something as simply pleasing as E.T.

Perhaps the comparison to E.T. is unfair, even though the show practically gets down on its knees and begs us to do it. Stranger Things lacks the ambition to really go for the primal moments Spielberg did. There is no slow-motion liberation of laboratory frogs here, no transcendent flight of the bikes. The Duffers go for competence rather than wonder every time, and while they are smart to do that, keeping the show on an even keel, it means that Stranger Things evaporates after you see it, a popcorn pleasure but not a whole lot more.