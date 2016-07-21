Laura Ingraham went after the pajama boys.

During her speech at the RNC, she called out the losers of the Republican primary, saying, “Even all you boys with wounded feelings and bruised egos ... you must honor your pledge to support Donald Trump now. Tonight. Tonight.” It was a not-so-subtle barb aimed at Ted Cruz, who has not yet endorsed Trump, even though he’s billed to speak later tonight.

Then she went on to diss men in general who wear skinny jeans and man-buns, a not-so-subtle barb aimed at hipster liberals. It was an oddly emasculating line that the crowd (crew cut and slacks only) ate up, apparently forgetting that their presidential candidate sports a fake tan and in all likelihood spends tens of thousands of dollars on a weave.