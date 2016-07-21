Ted Cruz Has Made a Terrible Mistake

The boos that rang out in Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, when Ted Cruz studiously avoided endorsing Donald Trump in his convention speech, will echo for years to come—and the Texas senator will come to regret it.

Cruz and his supporters might think that he’s won a moral victory by refusing to kiss Trump’s ring, and holding firm to conservative principles, when he told the crowd, “Stand and speak and vote your conscience.” Indeed, the admiration that Cruz won on Wednesday extends to anti-Trump forces at large who might not have respected him before. The New York Times’ Ross Douthat, who has criticized Cruz for being a cynic, tweeted, “It’s possible that this hurts Cruz in 2020. It’s possible it helps him. Who knows? The future is unwritten. The point is: Keep your honor.” Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau also had kind words: “In 2020, Cruz will be the only one able to credibly claim he’s the conscience of the party. Ryan, Rubio, etc. took the cowardly way out.”





In terms of preserving his honor, Cruz did the right thing. Trump, after all, was the man who created the slur “Lyin’ Ted,” who insulted the physical appearance of Cruz’s wife, and who slyly suggested that Cruz’s father was involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination. How could anyone keep their honor and endorse someone who had done all that?

But in terms of his long-term political ambitions, Cruz made a grievous mistake. Political parties are built on loyalty. You’re supposed to stick with your party-mates whether you disagree with them or not. There is some leeway in breaking ranks if a member is demonstrably corrupt, as Richard Nixon was during Watergate. Aside from such emergency exceptions, though, there’s nothing worse a party member can do than to fail to support a fellow candidate in their moment of need.