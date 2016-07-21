Newt Gingrich was on RNC clean-up duty.

After Ted Cruz was booed off stage for his non-endorsement of Donald Trump (he told the crowd to “vote your conscience”), Newt couldn’t help but step in and do a little re-writing of history. He stated that Cruz said, “You can vote your conscience for anyone who can uphold the Constitution. ... So to paraphrase Ted Cruz, if you want to protect the Constitution this fall, there’s only one possible way and that’s to vote the Trump-Pence ticket.”

