Ted Cruz’s Betrayal of Donald Trump Was Brilliant

In a way, Cruz seemed determined to use his moment in the spotlight to maximize the size of Trump’s defeat. If it pays off, Cruz will cement his status as the one Republican 2016 candidate who practices politics with an eye toward the horizon, and the Republican in politics most willing to elevate personal ambition above party interest–a useful if not heroic trait at a time when Republican interests and Trump’s are converging. He will spend the ensuing years as the presumptive frontrunner in the 2020 primary. But it will only work if Democrats humiliate Trump this fall.

Rather than placate Trump’s supporters, Cruz played both ends against the middle. If the purpose of the convention is to foster party unity, Cruz’s aim was to sow division. He picked a fight with Trump’s supporters, knowing it would pit many of his own people in the room against them. Cruz told the crowd, and millions watching at home, not to vote for Trump, but to “vote your conscience.” When Trump supporters in the crowd started booing, he goaded them further, “I appreciate the enthusiasm of the New York delegation.” The New York delegation is of course filled with members of Trump’s family. Cruz may as well have told Trump’s children to shut their mouths and show him some respect. (After Cruz left the stage, the next prime-time speaker, Newt Gingrich, strained to paper things over by pretending Cruz hadn’t just badly undermined Trump. He understood the damage done.)

Cruz also spoke in surprisingly tolerant (for him) terms about minority groups he has demagogued in the past. “Gay or straight, the Bill of Rights protects the rights of all of us,” he said. “Freedom means religious freedom, whether you are Christian or Jew, Muslim or atheist.”

Not in a million Republican primaries would Cruz have reached out to gays and lesbians and Muslims and atheists from such a lofty stage. But as a future presidential candidate, he might! And as Trump has proudly pandered to bigots to build his coalition, Cruz must have known that standing up for the rights of these disfavored minorities would provoke the crowd further.

Intuitively speaking, picking a fight with a plurality of the Republican electorate doesn’t make much sense. It’s why people like Marco Rubio, who is famous for engaging in the most expedient form of politics, held their noses and spoke positively on Trump’s behalf: If Trump wins, their place in the party is secure. If he loses, they haven’t alienated the base.