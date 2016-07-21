Donald Trump is taking his “law and order” pitch global.

The prepared text of Trump’s speech was leaked on Thursday evening, hours before he’ll take the stage in Cleveland and accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president. The speech is subject to change, of course, and change should be expected—Trump has occasionally shown discipline when reading from a TelePrompter, but no one expects him to stick to the prepared remarks completely.

The speech opens with irony—Trump “humbly” accepts the nomination—before veering into now familiar territory. There are nine mentions of terror and terrorism; four mentions of ISIS; twelve mentions of the word “safe” or its variations; nine mentions of immigration; and eleven mentions of Hillary Clinton, who is blamed for instability around the globe. “We must abandon the failed policy of nation building and regime change that Hillary Clinton pushed in Iraq, Libya, Egypt and Syria,” the prepared remarks read.

As he did in the interview with The New York Times that was published late Wednesday evening, Trump intends to argue that the United States should retreat from the world stage, and leave areas of strategic interest to dictators, who Trump posits are the only solution to the problem of radical Islam. This sentence on Egypt is particularly telling: “Egypt was turned over to the radical Muslim Brotherhood, forcing the military to retake control. Iraq is in chaos.”