Trump’s “Law and Order” Speech Was Full of Lies. It Just Might Work.

Trump is running to be a strong man, and as such it’s in his interest to stir up fear and anxiety about a world spinning out of control, which only he can bring order to. His primordial message is one of imminent risk: You could be killed, and I’m the one who can save you. He hit this note right from the start:

I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon -- and I mean soon -- come to an end. Beginning on January 20th 2017, safety will be restored. The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead.

Trump’s message of fear stood in sharp contrast to speeches earlier in the night, which offered a much more cheerful view of politics. Tech businessman Peter Thiel said Trump would make America great again by returning the government to the research spending that gave us the space program and the internet. Thiel also called for an end to the culture wars and became the first openly gay person to address a Republican convention. Ivanka Trump, the nominee’s daughter, celebrated her father as a progressive on gender and racial issues, and called for a childcare program and equal pay for equal work (neither policies that the Republican Party or her father have articulated).

In contrast to the optimism and forward-looking visions of Thiel and Ivanka, Trump was grotesquely focused on death, his speech a reflection on how the country is going to hell and innocent people aren’t being protected from the monsters (illegal aliens, radical Islamic terrorists) who want to destroy them.





The darkness and stark despair of Trump’s message is a reflection of his political dilemma. He is widely disliked by the American people, with an unfavorability rating consistently in the 60 percent range. The only way to overcome numbers like that is to convince a majority of the population that the world situation is so dire they need his aggressive leadership, whether they like him or not. He paints a dire picture to play up a lawlessness that discredits the status quo (as represented by Clinton).

It’s a measure of the success of Trump’s slogan that “Lock Her Up” has become the favorite chant of Clinton-haters at the convention in Cleveland. The message of restoring “law and order” might not comport very well with the facts about crime in America today, but it allows Trump to make a broad critique of the existing political system and to present himself as the savior. While some Trump supporters might dream of a more positive message, this is the hot button that is most effective in overcoming pervasive doubts about Trump that even many Republicans have.