Nuts!: A Questionable Cure for Impotence

Earlier this year, the documentarian Penny Lane published an open letter to the directors of the Tribeca Film Festival on the website of Filmmaker magazine. “Tribeca Film Festival, I love you but you made a very serious mistake,” the letter began. The subject of Lane’s concern was Andrew Wakefield’s film Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which was scheduled to premiere at the festival. (Wakefield’s film argues that… well, you can guess from the title.) “As a documentary filmmaker who spent eight years making a film about a quack,” she writes, “I am very interested in both your choice to screen Vaxxed and in the field of documentary film”:

A lot of people, including those who buy tickets to see docs at your festival, believe documentary film has become a new and important form of news. But journalists are expected to tell the truth—or at least not knowingly spread dangerous lies. Your choice to include Vaxxed in your documentary lineup—a lineup including films about abortion, Syrian refugees, solitary confinement, the American electoral system, in-vitro fertilization and drone warfare—suggests that you think documentary filmmakers can’t be held even to the latter standard. This threatens the credibility of not just the other filmmakers in your doc slate, but the field in general.

Lane’s crusade was successful: After some initial hesitation, Tribeca’s organizers did indeed pull Vaxxed from its lineup, earning Lane a storm of online harassment from anti-vaxxers but also the respect of many of her peers in the nonfiction film community.

The film about a quack that Lane refers to above is Nuts!, which is now screening nationally in select theaters. Its protagonist is John Romulus Brinkley, one of the preeminent American quacks of the twentieth century. Brinkley became famous in the late 1910s for transplanting goat testicles into the bodies of men (and sometimes women) as a cure for sexual impotence. Though he operated from the humble small-town locale of Milford, Kansas, his client list was rumored to include the likes of Huey Long, William Jennings Bryan, Rudolph Valentino, and Woodrow Wilson. The 1922 Buster Keaton film Cops features a reference to Brinkley, and “goat gland” became film industry slang for the insertion of sound sequences into formerly silent films. (Nuts! itself features a lot of this kind of splicing: As in her previous film Our Nixon, Lane uses a mix of silent footage, vintage audio, and archival documents like photographs and newspaper clippings. Here, there are also a few historians as talking heads and some crude animated re-enactments in a range of styles.)

As he plied his medical trade, Brinkley simultaneously built his following by hosting a popular program called Medical Question Box on KFKB, the USA’s fourth ever radio station. Many of the questions Brinkley addressed were sexual in nature, a daring novelty for the time; one expert interviewed for Nuts! calls him “the Dr. Ruth Westheimer of the twenties and thirties.” After his broadcasting license was revoked by the Federal Radio Commission (ancestor of the FCC) on the grounds of obscenity, Brinkley began broadcasting from Mexico’s XERA (“the Sunshine Station between the Nations”) to evade government regulation. This gave him an even wider reach: XERA broadcasted at 1 million watts, and the signal reached 17 countries; people could pick it up in their dental fillings.