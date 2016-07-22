Nuts!: A Questionable Cure for Impotence

Nuts!’s final act is its strangest. The conceit of the film up to this point has been that it is an adaptation of Brinkley’s official biography, The Life of a Man, written by the psychoanalyst Clement Wood. The book is obviously hagiographic fluff (sample sentence: “a man a little taller than the rest, so that the rays of truth strike him first”) and we’ve already learned, by this point in the film, not to fully trust it. But then, in a Nabokovian twist, Wood’s account is revealed to be utterly unreliable, full of gaps: Brinkley, we learn, sold snake oil medicines in Chicago prior to his arrival in Kansas, and was arrested for fraud; he was frequently drunk while performing surgery; his accreditation from “Eclectic Medical University” is in question; and so on. In other words, this nonfiction film has, in fact, been based on a fiction, albeit one purporting to be nonfiction, all along.

All of this happens over an hour into the movie: There is just enough running time left to sketch the actual contours of Brinkley’s life and character before consigning him to the dustbin of Wikipedia. It’s a daring formal gamble on Lane’s part, but it doesn’t completely work. The intention seems to be to pull the rug out from under us, but only the most credulous viewers will have actually believed that Brinkley’s miracle cures were real. Rather than exposing a seemingly impressive figure as pathetic, the way Nabokov does with Humbert Humbert and Charles Kinbote, the big reveal here simply turns a vaguely ridiculous person into a specifically contemptible one.

Or are we meant to feel contempt for Brinkley? I’m not completely sure, and the ambiguity reflects an ambition on Lane’s part that isn’t quite realized in the finished film. Given Lane’s polemic against documentarians who “knowingly spread dangerous lies,” one might expect Nuts! to condemn Brinkley more harshly than it ultimately does. Instead, she splits the difference between lambasting and humanizing him. It’s useful, here, to compare Nuts! to Our Nixon, which succeeded beautifully in taking a historical figure we’ve learned to reflexively despise and presenting him in a value-neutral context. There, Lane avoided editorializing and, though there was plenty in her film to confirm Nixon-haters’ biases, the decision to treat him as an archival subject rather than a villain in a grand political narrative granted him a measure of sympathy. Nuts! attempts something similar, but Lane has problems repeating the trick. For one thing, John Brinkley is simply not as well-known as Richard Nixon: We need fifty minutes just to get up to speed on his biography (much of which turns out not to be true), leaving little time to develop the nuances and contradictions of his character.