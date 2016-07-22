Star Trek Beyond: Set Expectations to Medium

Star Trek Beyond finds the Enterprise venturing out to an uncharted nebula to help an alien named Kalara (Lydia Wilson) rescue her besieged, shipwrecked crew. Immediately, Kirk and his team are attacked—not by a single ship but by a hornet’s nest of small vessels that assault the Enterprise on all sides. In many regards, Star Trek Beyond is a pretty familiar Trek tale, but this early battle sequence is one of the franchise’s most inspired, our heroes’ vessel being torn to shreds by a swarm of enemy ships too tiny for its weapons to hit.

The extended fight—really, it’s a stunningly choreographed massacre—brings Kirk in contact with Krall (Idris Elba), a fearsome alien who wants a seemingly worthless relic onboard the Enterprise for nefarious reasons. Barely escaping to a nearby planet, Kirk, Spock, Scotty, Chekov (the late Anton Yelchin), and Bones (Karl Urban) team up with a warrior named Jaylah (Sofia Boutella) to scupper Krall’s plans to destroy the Federation.

This is the 13th Star Trek film, and it ranks somewhere in the middle because of the series’ considerable strengths—its well-drawn characters, its likeable performers, its smart and stripped-down approach to sci-fi spectacle. But it is also diminished a bit by the franchise’s nagging weaknesses. With the exception of Khan and the Borg—the monolithic alien collective that debuted on the Star Trek: The Next Generation television series before appearing in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact—the Star Trek films have featured mostly serviceable villains. And as imposing and soulful a presence as Elba is, his Krall isn’t particularly scintillating, nor is his evil plan all that chilling. (You want to wipe out humanity, dude? Star Trek has been there, done that—a bunch.)

Plus, the filmmakers have saddled Krall with a strained motivation for his dastardly plan that—wouldn’t you know it?—runs perfectly counter to Kirk and his crew’s belief system. Rather awkwardly, Star Trek Beyond wants to be a film about the importance of family, and the theme keeps getting shoehorned into every free moment. (Jaylah is the last of her kind; Kirk and Spock are wondering if it’s time they end their fruitful Enterprise partnership; bonds of friendship between several different characters are tested and reasserted; and so on.) So, of course, the hawkish Krall wants to strike back at the Federation because he believes unity and peace are crutches that make people weak. As a result, Kirk and the gang aren’t just battling a super-powerful madman—they’re busy proving that their worldview is superior to his.

From its earliest days Star Trek distinguished itself from that other great sci-fi behemoth, Star Wars, with its more intellectual, optimistic emphasis on reason, mixing interstellar shoot-outs with introspective reflections on destiny, mortality, and tolerance. Star Trek Beyond has the same gentle good humor as Abrams’s films—all three of the reboot movies strive to avoid the ponderous quality of earlier installments—and sometimes you can feel Lin struggling to balance a modern audience’s demands for big explosions with creator Gene Roddenberry’s desire for more emotional sophistication.