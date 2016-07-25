Hillary Must Fight the GOP’s “Lock Her Up” Fantasy

But there are two surface differences between the notion that Obama’s an exotic foreigner born abroad and that Clinton escaped prison time she deserved thanks to her corrupt connections in the government. While both are outrageously false, birtherism is both easily refuted and a ticket to marginalization. Obama’s birth certificate is what it is and public officials or pols who call his citizenship into question will be identified as racists and rewarded with an angry and energized Democratic base.

By contrast, to suggest Clinton committed a crime, and, through a network of cronies, got away with it, isn’t a racialized (or in this case gendered) attack the way birtherism is, and it places Clinton in the impossible position of proving a negative. Comey said “no reasonable prosecutor” would charge Clinton with a crime—well, what does that prove? To the brave handful of GOP officials who’ve condemned the “lock her up” theme, it was the coda to a story about Clinton’s conduct as secretary of state, the moral of which is that Republicans will have to beat Clinton at the polls. But to the rest it’s just a way to thicken the miasma of malfeasance they’ve wafted around the Clintons for decades. If you’re a not-particularly-enthusiastic Democrat, and you hear Republicans are calling Obama a Muslim foreigner, it might strengthen your attachment to him. Hear instead that Clinton would be in jail if she weren’t playing by a different set of rules and you might start to believe it. She can’t hold up a certificate proving her critics wrong.

That presents a challenge for her surrogates, and really for her entire messaging apparatus. It’s a problem to have this stench lingering in the air, but just as difficult to address without playing into the hands of her opponents, who’d love nothing more than to turn “lock her up” into a matter of partisan debate. (“Should Clinton be jailed? Some say yes, some say no!”) But a deft communicator could discredit “lock her up” not by protesting too much on Clinton’s behalf, but by treating it as the unhinged chant of a pitchfork-wielding mob that would claim power by imprisoning political enemies. They couldn’t beat Obama, so they questioned his eligibility for office; they’re losing to Clinton, so they want her dead or in jail. These are authoritarian instincts that must be opposed.

Predicting the political fallout of an event like the RNC or of a new ubiquitous talking point like “lock her up” is pure guesswork, and it might be the case that the air of vigilantism around the whole thing will make non-Republicans more sympathetic to Clinton. But on top of all the troubling democratic implications of a major political party believing the opposition party’s leader belongs in prison, Republicans may have successfully damaged Clinton with a false but powerful narrative. And if that’s the case, she will need to be prepared to deal with it.