Hillary Must Fight the GOP’s “Lock Her Up” Fantasy

The impropriety of the rhetoric and the frankly unsettling mob-like mentality that inspired it have been widely commented upon already. But Republicans were broadly untroubled by any of it. “It’s just political rhetoric,” RNC chairman Reince Priebus told Mark Leibovich of The New York Times. “They’ll get over it.”

They were untroubled because it was different from the kind of overreach that normally gets Republicans in trouble. It may even redound to their political advantage, which is why the Clinton campaign needs to figure out how to deal with it. Her convention this week will surely focus on uplifting things, as a contrast to the bleak picture of America that Trump painted. But her surrogates should also seize the opportunity to remind the public and the media that this isn’t a banana republic, and we do not jail people who’ve committed no crime just because they’re our political enemies.

Political overreach tends to follow a pretty basic formula: Take something fundamentally true, a piece of bad news for the other party, and turn it into a reflection of your own lack of self-control. But the Clinton imprisonment fantasy theme of the convention, while certainly unconstrained, is far more diffuse than, say, fomenting Benghazi conspiracy theories, or implicating Comey in imaginary corruption. “Lock her up” isn’t an official party statement the way the creation of a new select committee is. It is less about any explicit connection to Clinton’s email server than creating a hazy sense that her candidacy, her right to contest this election, is illegitimate.