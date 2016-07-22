Republicans Have Made a World-Historical Mistake

When Donald Trump took the stage in Cleveland on Thursday night and said the words that sealed the deal—“I humbly and gratefully accept your nomination for the presidency of the United States”—I like to imagine that the Republicans in the room who endorsed him out of expedience experienced a familiar sense of dread. It’s the sense of dread Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, must have felt when he realized Melania Trump’s keynote address was plagiarized. Or, on a more appropriate scale, the dread must have overcome pro-war Democrats last decade, when they realized that they’d tainted themselves forever with the greatest foreign policy blunder in American history.

This particular kind of dread is familiar to every elementary school child. It’s defined by the realization not just that you’ve made a huge mistake, but that you knew you were making a mistake all along, and suppressed your courage or your conscience.

Whether that dread crept up on Republicans at that moment, or at any point during Trump’s meandering, grisly, hour-long acceptance speech, it will catch up with them eventually. Whether they know it or not, this is what has happened to them.

An analogy to Iraq is useful for two reasons. The Iraq war was a terrible idea on the merits, but what made it a career-defining political blunder for its supporters is that plenty of people—members of Congress and regular voters alike—knew and said it was a bad idea, tried to stop it, and were ignored.