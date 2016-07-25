Where The Night Of Went Wrong

John Turturro has the sort of eyes that look better when there are dark, deep circles beneath them. He employs these to great hangdog effect throughout The Night Of, the new HBO miniseries that aired its third episode of eight last night. An ambulance chaser with ambitions of being taken more seriously as a defense attorney, Turturro’s character is a sort of loser, though his failures are not very important to the show. In fact, Turturro’s John Stone—that the character name is so unimaginative is the first sign of trouble—hardly does anything wrong throughout the first seven episodes. (That’s all HBO has released to the critics.) As though to double down on the tender portrait, the show grants him an extended, reluctant love affair with a cat.

To underline its status as a Serious Undertaking, The Night Of is beautifully shot, all greens and blacks and blues in the shadow. The actors, who besides Turturro include Michael K. Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Amara Karan, are all splendidly chosen and evidently eager to chew on the script. The show boasts the imprimatur of Richard Price, whose association with The Wire now marks him out as a brand name now, and that brand is Seriousness. In short, The Night Of begs for acknowledgement by awards and critics. It wants to be the Prestige Hit of the Summer. Unfortunately the whole thing seems to have turned out like Versailles: beautifully decorated, but housing some kind of corrupted regime.

As for the crime, its facts are simple: Naz Khan (Ahmed) takes his father’s taxi out to a party. Because he’s unused to the car, he can’t turn the off-duty light on, and a young, beautiful twenty-something New Yorker (Sofia Black-D’Elia) lets herself into the backseat. He considers a moment, then finds her too alluring to chuck her out on the curb. Andrea takes him back to her beautifully appointed townhouse on the Upper East Side. Because she, like everyone else, is a type, she pouts and pulls out drugs, plays a game with a knife. In the haze, Naz sleeps with her. Then he blacks out, waking only to find her stabbed to death in the bed upstairs. He panics and flees with the knife.

Has this ever happened to any person in the history of crime? I am seriously asking. I can’t think of a single example of someone being innocently drawn into something like this, nor even of a guilty criminal who claimed innocence under a similarly incriminating set of circumstances. (Except perhaps Jeffrey MacDonald, the Army officer who claimed a band of hippies came into his house and murdered his entire family, but left him with only a single, inconsequential stabbing injury. It bears mentioning that other than perhaps Errol Morris, in A Wilderness of Error, almost no one ever bought MacDonald’s story.)