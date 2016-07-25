Where The Night Of Went Wrong

As for the crime, its facts are simple: Naz Khan (Ahmed) takes his father’s taxi out to a party. Because he’s unused to the car, he can’t turn the off-duty light on, and a young, beautiful twenty-something New Yorker (Sofia Black-D’Elia) lets herself into the backseat. He considers a moment, then finds her too alluring to chuck her out on the curb. Andrea takes him back to her beautifully appointed townhouse on the Upper East Side. Because she, like everyone else, is a type, she pouts and pulls out drugs, plays a game with a knife. In the haze, Naz sleeps with her. Then he blacks out, waking only to find her stabbed to death in the bed upstairs. He panics and flees with the knife.

Has this ever happened to any person in the history of crime? I am seriously asking. I can’t think of a single example of someone being innocently drawn into something like this, nor even of a guilty criminal who claimed innocence under a similarly incriminating set of circumstances. (Except perhaps Jeffrey MacDonald, the Army officer who claimed a band of hippies came into his house and murdered his entire family, but left him with only a single, inconsequential stabbing injury. It bears mentioning that other than perhaps Errol Morris, in A Wilderness of Error, almost no one ever bought MacDonald’s story.)

The Night Of does not seem to find this monumental implausibility worrying. I suppose they’re right, insofar as any number of bad detective novels have jumped off from a similar premise. They make, I suppose, good use of the primal fear operating here, one which insists that sexually attractive young women are out to “get” men. And while I understand that it will take a lot more time for popular culture to get beyond a fascination with young, dead white women, there is something bizarre and fetishistic about pandering to that fear at the outset of a story with wider social ambitions.