The biggest difference between the RNC and the DNC? The Democrats actually want to talk about their candidate.

Donald Trump was not the focal point of last week’s RNC. Instead, for four days, an endless barrage of C- and D-list speakers made the case that Hillary Clinton had betrayed her country before and would do it again, this time from the Oval Office; that she had left soldiers to be slaughtered overseas and had callously opened borders at home so civilians could be murdered by a horde of undocumented immigrants; that the only way to stop her was to not only defeat her in November, but to actually lock her up.

The Democrats are also fielding a historically unpopular candidate, so they also had a strong incentive to unite the party by talking about how bad the other person is. And there was certainly a lot of Donald Trump hate on display during the DNC’s first day. In contrast to the RNC, it was a slickly produced and well-structured night, peppered with videos throwing Trump’s own words back at him. The case against Trump was often made emotionally: The strongest speeches by civilians, for instance, were about how a Trump presidency would uproot families and tear them apart. But there were no one-note speeches: Everything had some light and some shade.