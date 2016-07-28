Tim Kaine is constantly reminding us about his gap year.

Have you heard? Kaine took a year off from law school and spent it in Honduras to work with Jesuit missionaries. Kaine, who is otherwise a bit on the boring side, has apparently decided that this will be his defining feature as a vice presidential candidate. During his big national debut at the DNC, he didn’t go more than a few sentences without saying something in Spanish. He noted that in Honduras he learned the “valores del pueblo,” and that he and Hillary Clinton are “compañeros del alma.” He even got the crowd to start a “Sí se puede” chant.

Some were impressed:

I will say this: Kaine's Spanglish is natural and very good. #DemsInPhilly — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) July 28, 2016

To be sure, Kaine’s Spanish-speaking abilities far surpass his Donald Trump impression. Believe me.