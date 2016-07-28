You are using an outdated browser.
Tim Kaine is constantly reminding us about his gap year.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Have you heard? Kaine took a year off from law school and spent it in Honduras to work with Jesuit missionaries. Kaine, who is otherwise a bit on the boring side, has apparently decided that this will be his defining feature as a vice presidential candidate. During his big national debut at the DNC, he didn’t go more than a few sentences without saying something in Spanish. He noted that in Honduras he learned the “valores del pueblo,” and that he and Hillary Clinton are “compañeros del alma.” He even got the crowd to start a “Sí se puede” chant.

Some were impressed:

To be sure, Kaine’s Spanish-speaking abilities far surpass his Donald Trump impression. Believe me.

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

