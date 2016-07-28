Democrats Lay Claim to Ronald Reagan’s Shining City

The ideological case against Republicans and for Democrats is missing from this equation. Sure, there was a long section last night on gun safety, but even then, it’s around a narrow issue that have 90 percent public support—including from Republicans—and which frankly won’t do much to reduce gun violence. I heard a fair bit about how Hillary has plans she would “pay for,” and that Trump would precariously rack up debt. It wasn’t a night for the Keynesians, though Pete Peterson was probably smiling.

The speakers consistently put Trump dangerously outside the mainstream of his party. “Donald, you’re not fit to polish John McCain’s boots,” intoned Rear Admiral John Huston, defending the 2008 Republican nominee. A few minutes before, footage of the 2012 Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, appeared in a video of Republicans bashing Trump.



Will Hillary Clinton seek a big tent and put Trump outside it, uniting people of all parties under an unnamed mélange of warm feelings?

Granted, you didn’t hear speakers echo the 2008 and 2012 Republican campaign platforms, the parts about cutting taxes and starving domestic spending and significantly building up the military and appointing judges who would ban abortions. But you did hear that Donald Trump (running on all of those same ideas, mind you) was somehow so alien, so different, that Republicans who voted for McCain and Romney should come over to Clinton’s side.

Bloomberg spoke specifically to independents who find Clinton flawed but Trump morally repugnant. Vice President Joe Biden reclaimed patriotism—“It’s never been a good bet to bet against America!”—arguing that we are too strong and too durable to succumb to a demagogue. That was the second time chants of “USA! USA!” rang out; the first was during former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta’s speech, in response to Sanders agitators—some filled their own seats last night— chanting “No More War.”

In his acceptance speech, Tim Kaine, the vice-presidential nominee, contrasted America with Honduras, where he did his social justice work fresh out of college and “got a first-hand look at a system where a few people at the top had all the power and everyone else got left out.” He was talking about a dictatorial regime, but a lot of people think America is also such a place of concentrated power. Their perspective wasn’t shared Wednesday night.

Amid the dystopian nightmare sketched out by Trump, a little sunniness is fine—a defense of America and its values comes as a strange breath of fresh air. Indeed, Democrats are deliberately trying to claim the ground Ronald Reagan stood on, atop that shining city on a hill. But, when Trump tweeted during the night that “Our country does not feel great already to the millions of wonderful people living in poverty, violence and despair,” there was a kernel of truth to it.

In fact, President Obama, in his knockout speech to end the night, was among the few who tried to balance America’s greatness with things not being so great for a lot of Americans. “Yes we’ve still got more work to do … for everyone who hasn’t felt the progress of the last seven years,” Obama said after a preamble touting his achievements. But no problem: Hillary Clinton was ready to deliver, with the proper temperament and fitness for office.

Obama tagged the concerns of the left: “If you agree that there’s too much inequality in our economy and too much money in our politics, you all have to be as vocal and as organized and as persistent as Bernie Sanders supporters have been,” he said. Then he told those same people that they can’t sit out the election. (“Democracy is not a spectator sport.”)

I was left trying to figure out what Hillary Clinton would achieve with this coalition of Sanders supporters, mainstream Democrats, and mainstream Republicans she’s trying to build. There were vague nods to “real plans,” but they weren’t spelled out. There were agreements that Hillary is a problem-solver who will get things done, but little about what solutions those were, and what things she’ll do. There were criticisms of Trump for what he says, but not what his party stands for.

A convention that began with a tight argument about the solutions America needs devolved into fuzziness on Wednesday, for mass consumption and appeal. And even if these themes have short-term electoral benefits, they do little to build the party for the long haul.

All this is prelude to Hillary Clinton’s acceptance speech tonight. Will she go after conservative ideas, and link Trump to the manifestation of them going back to Ronald Reagan? Or will she seek a big tent and put Trump outside it, uniting people of all parties under an unnamed mélange of warm feelings? At some point, Clinton needs to tell the nation what she’ll do, not merely who she won’t be. That’s her challenge tonight.