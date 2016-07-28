Democrats Lay Claim to Ronald Reagan’s Shining City

Bloomberg, who mocked Trump’s business skills (the complaint appeared to be that Trump wasn’t an upstanding plutocrat like, I don’t know, Michael Bloomberg), did a capable job, if your goal was to reach a Republican-leaning office worker made queasy by the thought of Donald Trump. Of course, Trump has won over Republicans at rates commensurate to any other GOP candidate in the modern polarized political era, so it’s questionable whether those dissident Republicans exist in higher numbers than, say, base Democrats, or people in working-class towns who might not vote unless someone speaks to their struggles.

“Everyone knows that Donald Trump’s path to victory runs through towns like mine in the Monongahela Valley,” John Fetterman, the Democratic mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, told me yesterday. Fetterman lost a U.S. senate primary this year, but did well in the working-class areas in the western part of the state. “I disagree with David Plouffe that Trump will never win Pennsylvania. These communities have been through so much, that Trump’s message is the proverbial sand that looks like water.”

I asked Fetterman what would help those communities, and he said that the only things that can make it better are things Democrats, not Trump, can bring, namely “attention, resources, and ideas.” He didn’t even get the first one on Wednesday night. Outside of a late name-check by Obama, very little mention of this other America made it to the main stage. “There are pockets of America that never recovered from factory closures,” Obama acknowledged—then quickly pivoted to how Trump, “a guy who’s spent his 70 years on this Earth showing no regard for working people,” would never champion “pocketbook issues.”