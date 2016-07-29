Accepting the Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton introduced the Hillary Doctrine.

Clinton’s speech made one point exceedingly clear: She is the anti-Trump. She’s experienced, compassionate, and optimistic; she tears down barriers instead of building walls; she believes that America’s best days are just around the corner. Even her outfit—a striking white pantsuit—felt like a message: She is the candidate of light, out to defeat the candidate of darkness.

It was a wide-ranging speech, perhaps exceedingly so. She seemed to be reaching out to every group in a big tent that keeps getting bigger, which made the speech at times read like she was checking off boxes. She said she would be a faithful steward of Bernie Sanders’s movement—“You’ve put economic and social justice issues front and center where they belong”—while claiming to be the true heir of Ronald Reagan’s Morning in America™.

But more than anything, she made the case that she was the only truly American candidate running—the only candidate who believes in the country’s promise and potential. “Stronger together is a guiding principle for the country,” she argued.